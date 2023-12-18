Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco: One Value Tech Stock Remaining In An Expensive Market

Dec. 18, 2023 6:30 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) StockANET
Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • We think the 45-47/share level is a demand zone where Institutional Investors may defend the stock.
  • The company trades at a 1-year valuation trough for Forward Earnings and EBITDA, offering an opportunity for management to prove their execution acumen.
  • Risks include that Arista Networks and Huawei are eating into Cisco's market share in its primary revenue driver - Ethernet Switches.

Cisco Webex Billboard

FinkAvenue

Searching for value in tech in an extended market

Investors searching for value stocks within tech may want to put Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) on their watchlist for a conservative 3-5% upside idea over the coming 4-6 months. The company has

This article was written by

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.28K Followers
Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram. Find me @LarryCheungCFAOn Seeking Alpha, I'll provide commentary very broadly across single-name companies and ETFs. Social Media Links: solo.to/larrycheungcfaLet's connect and win together.Investment Community at larrycheung.substack.com-Larry

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.