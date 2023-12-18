Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Gas Holdings: Bottom Line Recovers, But Dilution Continues

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
886 Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Gas Holdings had mixed results in its recent earnings report, with progress on the bottom line but concerns about share dilution.
  • SWX derives revenue from natural gas distribution, utility infrastructure, and pipeline and storage, but only the natural gas distribution segment showed positive revenue.
  • The Company operates in California, Nevada, and Arizona and anticipates growth from an expanding population, but the company plans to spin off one segment, Centuri, which may result in a dividend reduction.

Refinery oil and gas industry

jaochainoi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The most recent earnings report from Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) had some mixed results in my view. Firstly the company has made strong progress on building up the bottom line again. Last year during

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
886 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.