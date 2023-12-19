Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EPR Properties: Undervalued Convertible Preferred Stocks - Write Covered Calls Against Them

Summary

  • EPR Properties is a triple net lease REIT with experiential properties that sells at a low price to FFO and also offers 3 preferred stocks.
  • EPR Preferred “E” is a relatively very undervalued convertible preferred stock. It has a current yield of 8.21% versus only 7.16% for non-convertible EPR Preferred “G”.
  • If EPR.PR.E sold at the same yield as EPR.PR.G, it would trade at $32.00 or $4.10 higher than its current price, and it once sold for much higher than that.
  • Because both EPR “E” and “C” have embedded EPR options in them, you can write covered calls against them at no risk to juice your returns, especially with EPR-C.
  • You can juice your EPR-E yield from 9.7% to 11% over the next 13 months and the EPR-C yield to a very nice 12.5% and without the risk of losing money from having sold calls.
Macchu Pichu, Peru

DestinoIkigai

At our Conservative Income Portfolio service, we try to think outside the box to provide members with high total returns with relatively low risk. I think readers will find this idea quite interesting.

EPR Properties

Anyone who follows EPR

Preferred Stock Trader has 30 years experience investing in preferred stocks and bonds. He utilizes a proprietary screening software researching high yield preferred stocks and bonds that are undervalued relative to securities with similar profiles for high total returns.

Preferred Stock Trader contributes to the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio which features investing ideas for undervalued preferred stocks, baby bonds, traditional bonds with the potential for high yield and capital gains. Features of Conservative Income Portfolio include: covered call opportunity portfolio, long term portfolio of stocks and bonds, exclusive articles for members, previews of public articles in advance, macro analysis, and community chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR.PR.C, EPR.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

@Preferred Stock Trader Interesting trade idea (I've done this in the past). I would just highlight two things to consider (they don't make the trade any less interesting) but just worth noting: 1. vol is pretty low right now and so this may not be the best time to sell vol; and 2. I believe EPR retain the right to settle part of the conversion price in cash--which could mean some basis risk if the options expired ITM.
The language for point 2 is as follows: "if the Conversion Value is greater than the $25.00 liquidation preference, a number of common shares equal to the difference between the Conversion Value and the $25.00 liquidation preference, divided by the average of the closing sale price of our common shares during the Cash Settlement Averaging Period."
