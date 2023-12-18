Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Illumina To Divest Grail

JHVEPhoto

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Illumina (ILMN) plans to divest Grail after U.S. Appeals Court decision. (00:23) IBM to acquire StreamSets and webMethods platforms from Software AG for €2.13B. (01:19) Chuck E. Cheese reportedly exploring a sale, may be worth over $1 billion. (01:48)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) plans to divest cancer test developer Grail after an appeals court ruling on Friday.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FTC was correct in finding the deal anticompetitive, though the court vacated the regulator's order and remanded the case for reconsideration at the FTC.

Illumina (ILMN) has decided not to appeal the court's ruling after reviewing it.

According to a statement on Sunday, the company will divest Grail either through a sale or a capital markets transaction, with the goal of finalizing the terms by the end of Q2.

The FTC originally ordered Illumina (ILMN) to divest Grail in April and the European Commission issued that same order in October.

Endpoint News reported late last month that Illumina has been contacted by parties interested in buying or investing in Grail which it acquired for around $7 billion in 2021.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Software AG, majority owned by Silver Lake, to purchase StreamSets and webMethods.

The transaction is for €2.13 billion ($2.184B) in cash.

StreamSets will add data ingestion capabilities to watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform, while webMethods will give clients and partners additional integration and API management tools for their hybrid multi-cloud environments.

The pending acquisition follows a more than 20-year relationship between IBM and Software AG.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved restaurant chain that made a comeback after its bankruptcy three years ago, is exploring a potential sale.

According to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, Charles Entertainment "Chuck E." Cheese, is collaborating with investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) on an auction process that might attract private equity companies as well as rivals such as Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY).

The potential buyers have been informed by CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, to expect a whopping $1.2 billion in revenue and $195 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for this year alone.

In June 2020, Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy and emerged from it in December 2020 after ownership was passed to its creditors, including investment firms Monarch Alternative Capital and Redan Advisors, who agreed to eliminate $705 million in debt from its balance sheet.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Earnings week ahead: Nike, FedEx, BlackBerry, Micron, Carnival and more

Canada EV push: Zero-emission car mandate expected this week

Fashion executives see uncertainty for industry in 2024

BTIG makes top medtech stock picks for 2024, sees sector stabilizing

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The Bank of America Hydrogen Conference will include presentations by Plug Power (PLUG) and CF Industries (CF).

U.S. stocks on Friday ended largely higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) advanced 0.35%. The S&P (SP500) and the Dow (DJI) both swung between gains and losses, with the former eventually finishing little changed and the latter climbing 0.16%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven closed in the red, led by Utilities. Tech topped the gainers.

For the week, the S&P was up 2.49%, the Nasdaq was up 2.85%, and the Dow was up 2.93%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is up 0.1%, the S & P 500 is up 0.06% and the Nasdaq is down 0.06%. Crude oil is down 0.5% at more than $71 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and below $41,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is down 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Ebix (EBIX) is down 52% in early trading following its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in North Texas.

On today’s economic calendar: