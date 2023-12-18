Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A. O. Smith: An Excellent Long-Term Dividend Grower, But Wait For Better Prices

Dec. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock
Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
162 Followers

Summary

  • A. O. Smith Corporation is a high-quality dividend growth stock with a 30-year dividend growth streak.
  • The company has a resilient business model, strong financials, a healthy balance sheet, and promising growth prospects in emerging markets and their water treatment business segment.
  • Based on my own discounted cash flow analysis, the fair value of AOS stock is $66.18 per share, which is 19.6% overvalued compared to the current share price.
  • Uncertainty in the Chinese real estate sector, volatile steel prices, and a relatively high beta are factors that must be taken into account before investing in AOS.

Blue water and air bubbles in the pool over png background

vovan13

Introduction

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is a stock that could function as a cornerstone in a dividend growth investment portfolio. I think AOS is a perfect example of a boring high-quality stock and if you're a long-term dividend

This article was written by

Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
162 Followers
I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.