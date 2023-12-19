Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol Myers Squibb: This Dividend Contender Is A Steal Right Now

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Bristol Meyers Squibb's stock is down nearly 15% over the past 3 years and currently trades at a price to earnings of less than 15x, indicating it is undervalued.
  • BMY recently announced a deal worth $8.4 billion and another deal to acquire a biotech company, signaling their commitment to growth.
  • BMY's dividend is well-covered, with a safe payout ratio of roughly 41%, and the company has increased its dividend by 5.3%. They also have a flexible share repurchase program.
  • The pharmaceutical giant continues to face risks with upcoming drug expirations, but the company is well-positioned to mitigate these risks financially.

Hand reaching for stack of cash

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

If you've been invested in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) over the past few years you're probably not happy with your return. Pharmaceutical companies are considered controversial and can often lead to some big

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.48K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (4K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me and @The Gaming Dividend know what you think of BMY in the comments.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (393)
It was a pleasure working on this analysis with you. LONG BMY!

Cheers!
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (4K)
@The Gaming Dividend likewise my friend. More to come.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (2.45K)
Totally agree. Add this gem to your death do you part portfolio. This magnificent safe rising dividend will lead you to early retirement and the sweetener is it’s in the bargain basement
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (4K)
@Always Bullish thanks for stopping by. I wholeheartedly agree. The valuation is tremendous right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.