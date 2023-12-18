Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Seaways: Best Risk/Reward Tanker Company With Significant Upside Potential

Oriol Madaula profile picture
Oriol Madaula
47 Followers

Summary

  • Best tanker market in the last decade, with the potential for rates to reach new highs.
  • This optimism is fueled by a combination of factors, including a low order book, an aging fleet, new regulations, and robust medium-term demand with Atlantic oil production growth.
  • International Seaways is positioned as the safest choice among tanker stocks with its low valuation, good management, and generous dividend yield.
  • The company's outstanding operational performance and improved shareholder returns should help close the valuation gap, 40%+ upside.

Aerial view Crude oil tanker

AvigatorPhotographer

Investment Thesis

Despite an impressive tanker market and improved shareholder returns, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) continues to trade at a substantial discount to Net Asset Value (NAV). With outstanding operational performance, successful fleet expansion, and a potential 40-50% upside based on estimated NAV or

This article was written by

Oriol Madaula profile picture
Oriol Madaula
47 Followers
Oriol Madaula is an experienced actuary with a strong interest in value investing and a practical approach to the financial world. He holds a Master's degree in Actuarial and Financial Sciences from the University of Barcelona. With a background in the insurance and financial sectors, he has also ventured into consultancy and banking roles in Spain and the United Kingdom. Oriol's investment approach is distinctly centered on value investing, with a particular focus on the shipping sector and a macroeconomic perspective. He manages both long and short positions and employs options for hedghing proposoes and to optimize investment returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSW, STNG, ASC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Vaalue
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (807)
Excellent article...INSW is my largest position among shipping stocks (also own ASC and GNK)...Shareholder-friendly management...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INSW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INSW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INSW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.