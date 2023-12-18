51Talk Online Education Group (COE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

51Talk third quarter 2023 earnings conference call

Thank you, David. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call today.

Our growth continued in the third quarter with the gross billings coming in at the high end of guidance. During the quarter, we focused on our growth activities in our selected markets where we see high potential and benefit from an early-mover advantage. In fact, we have continued to localize our materials to adapt to the local audiences.

Although we are still very much in an expansion mode, we are achieving positive cash flow. Our cash increased by US$1.2 million compared to the previous quarter. We remain committed to our sustainable growth approach.

In terms of technology, we focus on how Generative AI can firstly further enhance our products through more personalized and interactive functionality to help our customers practice in a more engaging way. Secondly, we deploy Generative AI to empower our service teams to guide our students and their parents more effectively through the course cycle. We equally use large language models to enhance our curriculum by creating more personalized adaptive course materials.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Cindy, our CFO.

Thank you, Jack.

Our business momentum carried into the third quarter as net revenues were US$7.8 million representing 25.0% sequential growth. Gross margin for the third quarter was 76.3%. Gross billings grew by 11.3%, quarter-over-quarter to US$10.9 million at the high end of guidance. Q3 operating expenses were US$9.8 million, an increase of 25.0% compared to the last quarter. Specifically, this has been driven by Q3, sales and marketing expenses of US$6.9 million, a 35.2% sequential increase from Q2, due to further increases in marketing and branding spend. Q3 product development expenses was US$0.9 million, a 25.1% sequential increase due to increased research and development projects and personnel.

Finally, Q3 general and administrative expenses were US$2.0 million, slightly compared to Q2. Overall, Q3 operating loss was US$3.9 million, while net loss was US$3.9 million, a 30.5% and 33.3% sequential increase from Q2, respectively.

Q3 GAAP and non-GAAP earning per ADS were negative US$0.68 and US$0.64, respectively. The company's total cash, cash equivalent and time deposits were US$22 million at the end of the third quarter. Advances from students were US$23.7 million at the end of the third quarter.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2023, we currently expect the net gross billings to be between US$11.0 million and US$11.5 million. The above outlook is based on our current market conditions and reflect the company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions and customer demands, which are all subject to change.

