Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huntington Bancshares Is Up To 40% Undervalued, As I See A Path To $18

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Regional banks have historically underperformed the market and face challenges such as lack of consistent dividend growth.
  • Huntington Bancshares has a strong balance sheet, robust credit metrics, and a large footprint in the Midwest.
  • The stock is undervalued and has a potential price target of $18, but economic risks and inflation could pose downside risks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Makrotextur-Banknoten schossen aus nächster Nähe auf 100-Dollar-Scheine. Bargeld-Geldscheine. Franklin-Gesichtstextur, USD-Cash-Makroansicht.

Vladislav Stepanov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although I tend to make exceptions, I generally only buy wide-moat businesses with attractive volatile profiles, consistent dividend growth, healthy balance sheets, and the ability to outperform the market on a rather consistent basis.

Regional banks are clearly in

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.04K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

w
worldly
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (1.8K)
Risk? On a chat show last night, an investment strategist mentioned regionals are very risky in recession and could be gobbled up ( cheaply?) when market weakens. Applicable to HBAN?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (10.9K)
@worldly Yes. That's my thesis as well. Regionals are recession plays on weakness, including HBAN because it's such a strong bank.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.