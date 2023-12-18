Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Recalls Can't Stop The Rally

Dec. 18, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) StockTSLA:CA35 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla's recalls, impacting over 2 million vehicles, stem from potential Autopilot misuse and safety issues, triggering regulatory scrutiny but not fundamentally eroding the company's development path.
  • Despite initial stock dips, TSLA rebounded, indicating investor confidence in the company's proactive recall measures and product safety.
  • Potential lawsuits loom over Tesla, highlighting concerns about legal liabilities and financial implications resulting from alleged Autopilot defects contributing to accidents.
  • Technically, any downward movements in the stock can be considered an opportunity to accumulate the position.
  • The Fed's recent decision not to hike rates and possible rate cuts in 2024 are fueling Tesla's rally.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Amidst intense regulatory spotlights and global recall drama, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock weathers the storm, showcasing investor faith in its swift, proactive stance. The story unfolds with potential legal twists and turns alongside Tesla's cutting-edge

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.45K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (35)

m
mpatt76
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.19K)
"New study shows best and worst cars for shoppers looking to avoid recall-related hassles"

If you don't think the bias is real- this is from an article describing how tesla has the most recalls of anyone. Failing to mention that the vast majority are software updates that'll be done to EVERY 'recalled' vehicle without any owner awareness even needed.

"Avoiding a recall by owning a highly rated model, like the Hyundai Elantra GT or Mercedes CLA, means less time spent scheduling a dealer visit, taking the vehicle in, and waiting for repairs to be made.”

No distinction given in the entire article.
X
X AE A13
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@mpatt76 Recalls are related to safety issues.
Tesla has the most recalls of anyone, therefore the most safety issues, and that should worry the consumers.

"In detail, NHTSA's review covered 956 crashes involving Autopilot engagement and identified 322 incidents related to frontal collisions and misuse scenarios. "
m
mpatt76
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@X AE A13 so when they fix a camera angle, I should be worried?
X
X AE A13
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (1.91K)
It looks like not many people read the actual article, but are quick to argue that Autopilot has no flaws.
From the article:
"In detail, NHTSA's review covered 956 crashes involving Autopilot engagement and identified 322 incidents related to frontal collisions and misuse scenarios. "
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (9.17K)
$500 invested at IPO is worth $112,000 today!
Ignoring the noise pays off! Congrats to those who did!
Best investment ever!
captainccs profile picture
captainccs
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (4.03K)
@Yiannis Zourmpanos "The massive recall of over 2 million vehicles was..."

...a nothing burger resolved with an over-the-air update! A massive recall is when an automaker has to bring 2 million vehicles to the shop for mechanics to do some fixes.
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (4.7K)
I don't think taking steps to overcome operator error is significant at all.
PancakeWednesday profile picture
PancakeWednesday
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (4.04K)
If anything they should help the rally as they have been "fixed" OTA.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (9.17K)
CT a big flop! NO!!!
Recall going to tank the stock! NO!
Sweden union going to tank the stock! NO!
Like I said all along. A big fat nothing burger! Tesla up 10 percent in a week!
Santa Clause like’s Tesla!
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Tesla is offering $3000 discount to Uber drivers on a purchase of a new Tesla. Must take delivery before year end. With 12 days left, more hail mary. Tick tick tick.
m
mpatt76
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@Who Dat? Really? How long does that clock have to tick b4 you acknowledge that the market gives the stock a premium because it sees something you don't?
J
JCCIII
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (8.29K)
@Who Dat? Tesla always does stuff like that at the end of the quarters, and especially when it's the end of a year.
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (9.7K)
recalls not good
PancakeWednesday profile picture
PancakeWednesday
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@cssys these aren't real recalls and the issues are fixed OTA.

It's more improvements in driver monitoring that we're asked for, due to user abuse, not actual issues.
X
X AE A13
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@cssys they are, for the consumer.
m
mpatt76
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@cssys recalls usually aren't. That's why you see headlines all over the media with that word in the title, even though it can be fixed with little time & effort, unlike most, for most car companies. Think about them having to write to every owner, and then many don't even take it to get fixed! When they do, it costs the OEMs tons of time & money. I'd say what Tesla does is a little different, but we shall call it by the ancient nomenclature anyhow.
DMA Invest profile picture
DMA Invest
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (75)
just got a recall on my iPhone
X
X AE A13
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@DMA Invest Was your safety at risk? Were you in danger of being killed by your faulty iPhone?
No? Then you got a software upgrade.
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (4.7K)
@DMA Invest were you at risk because you were operating the phone dangerously? That is basically the issue with Tesla. Just taking care of us consumers.
PancakeWednesday profile picture
PancakeWednesday
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@X AE A13 neither was that the case with Tesla.
It wasn't needed outside NA and was to helo reduce the incidence of idiots abusing the monitoring system.
m
mpatt76
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (1.19K)
Funny I just a recall on my IPhone too.
X
X AE A13
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@mpatt76 What was the security issue affecting the safety of it's users?
How many people died because of the issue that was recalled?
s
sr1952
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (3.69K)
@mpatt76
Did it hit a semi-truck? Anyone killed or severely injured?
m
mpatt76
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@X AE A13 what's that got to do with the price of tea in China? If I don't have to take it to anyone, can it really be called a recall? Cmon man
cjherr58 profile picture
cjherr58
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (445)
“Tesla's Recalls Can't Stop The Rally“ Remains to be seen…
m
mpatt76
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@cjherr58 if the really stops, it won't be due to software updates
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (9.17K)
@cjherr58
Up 10 percent in a week!
Done!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.