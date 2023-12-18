Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

This Bull Market Is Still New; Outlook For 2024

Dec. 18, 2023 9:46 AM ETMCD, MSFT, NVDA, AMD, RSP, SPY, GOOG, VNQ, GOOGL
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's dovish commentary on potential rate cuts has been a nice boost to the markets the past week or so.
  • Low unemployment and higher wages are driving the U.S. economy, fueling growth in the nominal economy and what we think will be a strong 2024 in the stock market.
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts are two primary sources of upside for the U.S. stock market in 2024.
  • We prefer the market-cap weight S&P 500 over the equal-weight S&P 500 and don't like the 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, dividend growers, small-cap value, and REITs.
  • We continue to be huge fans of the net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating, and secular growth powerhouses found in big-cap tech and large-cap growth.

Bull market, Financial and business concept

phive2015

By Brian Nelson, CFA

The Federal Reserve provided a nice boost to the markets the past week or so thanks to dovish commentary that noted the Fed may consider lowering rates to prevent overshooting to the downside with respect

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.83K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RSP, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, QQQ, VOO, and SCHG. Some securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies. This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD--
McDonald's Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.