Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agnico Eagle: Strong As The Canadian Shield

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines is the third largest gold producer in the world, with operations in Canada, Finland, Australia, and Mexico.
  • The company's strategy focuses on performance and growth, establishing a robust project pipeline, investing in its people, and socially responsible operations.
  • Agnico has recently been active in mergers and acquisitions, but has faced shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation.

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Company Overview

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Limited is the third largest producer of gold in the world with a total output of nearly 3.5M ounces. Agnico is headquartered in Canada with operations in Canada, Finland, Australia and Mexico and

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.04K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Vaalue
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (808)
The best gold miner, in my opinion---great jurisdictions , competent management, and superior mines, also with a solid dividend......Long AEM (gold) , AYASF (silver), and PAAS (gold and silver)...AEM is the safest of these investments, but AYASF has the biggest upside...If Escobal comes back (looking more likely lately), then PAAS will do very well...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEM
--
AEM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.