Our Santa Claus Rally

To a great extent, it is the Fed and its leader that we have to thank. Interest rates have been coming down along with borrowing costs. Thank you. Thank you especially to Jerome Powell, because it is certainly under his reign that it is happening. Yes, there is an outlier Fed member here or there, but it certainly seems that lower rates will be forthcoming. Just examine the move in the last month and you can see why the markets are optimistic and likely, in my view, to be even more optimistic in the weeks ahead. In perspective, this is the largest move in the bond markets in four decades, according to the Financial Times. Also, in fact, the Financial Times reports that the spread for IG Corporate bonds over Treasuries has dropped to 1.12%, which is the tightest level since February 2022.

Bloomberg Index 1-Month Return Treasuries 3.71% IG Corporates 5.53% MBS 4.37% High Yield 4.10% Municipals 4.15% Click to enlarge

*Data according to Bloomberg.

Then let’s consider equities. They have also shown positive signs, as lower interest rates will affect them positively as well. Stocks are also in the “Red-Nosed Reindeer” rally mode.

Bloomberg Index 1-Month Return DJIA 6.75% S&P 500 4.55% NASDAQ 4.87% Click to enlarge

*Data according to Bloomberg.

Please allow me to translate this for you. It is time to put some money back in the markets. That is my honest opinion.

In debt issuance, corporate borrowers in the U.S. and Europe issued $246bn worth of investment-grade and junk bonds in November alone, as the cost of borrowing has fallen. This is 57 per cent more than October’s total, and $16bn higher than the average figure for the first 10 months of the year, according to data from LSEG. This is a meaningful move, I can assure you, and it underscores the monthly return for the debt markets.

Yes, we have to be concerned about Ukraine. Yes, we have to be concerned about Israel. We are clearly not in a worry-free environment, but the Fed has invited Santa Claus to the party and he has shown up. That is my take at this moment in time.

