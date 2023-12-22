Webinar Replay: Seeking Alpha Premium 101

Get Started With Seeking Alpha Premium Today!

Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: Welcome everyone. I'm Daniel Snyder from Seeking Alpha. Thank you so much for taking the time today to join this brand-new onboarding webinar. Obviously, we're very excited to have you here. We hope that you're excited as well.

Today, we're just going to take a quick moment to go over a few of the features that are included with your Seeking Alpha Premium membership to make sure that you're getting the maximum amount of value out of this.

So before I get started, let me go ahead and read a quick legal disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any views or opinions expressed in the webinar do not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Any content and tools on the platform are offered for information purposes only. And Seeking Alpha's portfolio tool is a tool for tracking news and analysis and does not constitute a brokerage account or enable any trading activity.

Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed security dealer, broker, U.S. investment advisor, or investment bank.

And now without – with all of that out of the way, I wanted to go ahead and dive in, so we're not wasting any time. So hopefully, we don't have to take the entire hour. But if you guys have questions about the platform or what I'm showing you, please go ahead and drop a question in the chat and let me know because I want to make sure I answer those for you, so that you are on top of all of this.

So I'm going to go ahead and get started with the screen sharing here. Hopefully, everybody can see exactly what I'm showing you. You should be seeing the homepage right now, which might look very familiar if you've been jumping around the site already.

Obviously, we have our breaking news banner here at the top. We have the live market data coming in. Nice, beautiful green day as we like to see. And then, of course, trending analysis from all of the authors that are writing and publishing articles, the worldwide community, which is one of the greatest things about Seeking Alpha, as well as the trending news from our news team.

So the things I want to cover today are to first show you how to create a portfolio, adding tickers to the portfolio, modifying the portfolio views, so that you can have exactly what you want. And then we're going to dive into the screeners, the Top Stock screener. We're going to talk a little bit about the Quant Rating system, the Seeking Author – Analysts Rating, as well as the Wall Street Rating and how to get the most value out of that as well. And then we're going to wrap it all up with the Comparison tool.

So stick tight with me. I'm going to go through a lot really, really quick. So hopefully, you don't lose any of this information. Of course, there will be a replay. So if you need to go back and rewatch that, you can always do that later on.

So first things first, let's get in and start with a new portfolio. Let me go ahead and get that out of the way. So let's go ahead and say, this one's called My Portfolio. And I'm going to say Create Portfolio.

You can also, I don't know if you saw the button there, you can upload a CSV file if you would like to do that as well with your portfolio ticker holdings and how many shares you own that is available for you as well.

So today, let's go ahead and create a little bit of a diversified portfolio with some big names that I think everybody's going to recognize. So let's start with an Exxon Mobil. Of course, we got to add Apple in there.

Of course, what would it be if we didn't have, Microsoft, the big tech seven that we have going on right now that everybody's been watching this year, maybe an OXY from Warren Buffett, if you've been following that, maybe you're a little riskier and you saw the Affirm news for with Walmart that they announced that we could throw that one in there today.

Let's see, we could do an index if we wanted to or the ETF index. So we could add SPY, we could add the QQQs, and let me see what else can we think of? I want to make sure we have good kind of roundabout here. Let's add a JPMorgan, maybe Bank of America as well. I say that's good. Let's go ahead and start there.

So, of course, I'm going to hit Done, and it's going to go ahead and populate all the tickers into the portfolio for me. And this is what we're talking about with the Seeking Alpha portfolio. You add the tickers. And if you ever want to go back and say, “Oh, I forgot when I should have added, which one do we not add? Snapchat, maybe.”

So we'll come back here. We can always rename the portfolio. We can delete any of the tickers out of here. But if you want to just add a name, click Add. We can hit Snapchat in here. That's a big growth name. So we should see another feature pop up here maybe. Let me see. Oh, it didn't, Snapchat's no longer a warning. Okay, great.

So what you'll see down here at the bottom, which I was looking for is, we have this thing called portfolio warnings. And it's all based off of the Quant system that is designed by our quantitative team. Steven Cress, you may hear me throw his name out a few times within this presentation today.

He is the Founder of the Quant system and he has a team that works on it constantly. They're always making it better. And they also created the service Alpha Picks. We won't dive into that today, but they are having their Quant system work in that system as well for a portfolio design.

So, the first thing you're going to see is the general default view of the portfolio, which includes the Symbol, the Price, which is updating throughout the day, the Volume, Previous Close, Open, the Range, 52-Week Range, and then the three grades, which we're really known for here on Seeking Alpha.

The first being the Quant Rating, and what is a Quant system? Well, the Quant system is just an algorithm that is our proprietary algorithm that Steve and his team designed that every single morning before the market opens, scans thousands and thousands and thousands of metrics and compare stocks to each other based off so many different types of P/E ratios, or they want to look at the dividends.

We also have the Dividend Grades, which is on the Quant system. And we even go down into the revenue growth year-over-year. If they pay a dividend, we're looking at the CAGR of that three-year, five years.

They're doing so many comparisons and that updates every single morning before the market opens, so that you have time to prepare what you might be doing for the day, especially if it flips to a Sell or a Strong Sell and you start to consider, well, maybe it might be time to get out of this if it was a trade for you or you might want to just reevaluate your thesis, which that's a really powerful tool right there.

Of course, the Seeking Alpha Analyst Ratings is a Rating Grade made up of the analysts that we have that have written about the stock within the last 90 days. So it takes all the grades of all the analysts that have written in the last 90 days, brings them together and kind of gives you that average there.

And then the Wall Street Ratings is, of course, the sell-side analysts on Wall Street that are covering the stock, obviously, you'll see that there's nothing there for the ETFs because they don't cover the ETFs. They focus on the individual companies. So obviously, they're not going to be there for everybody. And you're going to see that on the stock screeners later on as well.

So let's just kind of go through this portfolio layout as well as of right now, you need the sub – the subheadings here at the top. You can go in and manually add how many shares you own for each of the stocks here. You can see the price moves After Hours. We have the Ratings, the Upgrades and Downgrades it tracks here for you if you ever want to take a look at the historical rating changes there.

Earnings, Upcoming Earning Estimates. What the Earning Announcement was for the top and bottom line that can all be found here as well. The Dividends, if they pay one, here's those Dividend Grades that I mentioned earlier and we'll dive into that here quickly in a second. So Safety, Growth, Yield and Consistency, that's the four grades that make up the Dividend Grades.

The Quant system is actually made up of five Factor Grades, and that's Valuation, Momentum, EPS Revisions, Growth and Profitability, which are on the Symbol page, and then you have the Valuation. So this right here is the top five that I was just mentioned.

So Valuation, here's the metrics that make up the Valuation Grade. And then you have the Growth metrics that make up the Growth Grade. The Performance metrics that make up the Performance Grade. Momentum, of course, is a little bit of the simple moving averages, 24-month betas, all the metrics that make up that. And then, of course, Profitability, as I mentioned as well, where we look at the Revenue, trailing 12 months, and then we also look at a Free Cashflow Margin, all the things that you might actually really care about, right?

And then we also have a subheading for Ownership, if that's something that you like to follow. And then lastly, the Debt levels for the company is Short-Term Debt, Long-Term Debt, just some nice thing to have. So that brings us to the very end here where we have the Add View button.

Now this is where it gets really, really cool. If you want to say, say, you're a dividend investor, right, so all the stocks that you have, pay dividends, I'm going to go ahead and say this is my Dividend View, excuse me, and then I can jump in here and say, “well, on My Portfolio view, I want to know what the, of course, Dividend Growth five-year, I want to see the Payout Ratio to see how they're able to – what the capital scenario looks like, are they good to pay it out?”

Maybe I care about what the Revenue year-over-year is to see what the new money coming in, I can reorder how I want them presented. And, of course, if I go down into Debt, maybe I'll do the Total Debt. Just keep an eye on that as well. And let me see. Yeah, Debt To Free Cashflow, that'll work.

So then I can go in and I can add it to all the portfolios that I've created. Now, the cool thing about portfolios is you can pretty much add as many as you want. And we have users that sometimes break them out into different sectors, or maybe they have different brokerage accounts, or maybe they want to track an IRA versus their brokerage account.

Like there's so many different things you can do with it. You can create an airline portfolio, you can create a bank portfolio if you want to study the financials, even if you want to go as low as regional banks, right? Because we're starting to see a little bit of movement there as well.

So I'm just going to go ahead and leave it on this new portfolio. I'm not going to add it to the top 10 for 2023, which we will talk on here at the end because Steve Cress, excuse me, Steve Cress does have his top 10 for 2024 coming out right around the corner. And that's something that you have access to here in January. But we'll get back to that.

So I went ahead and clicked it. And as you see, it populates here in the subheading at the top of the portfolio. And if you ever want to change it, just click these three dots. You can click Edit View, Add Metrics, Remove Metrics, and that's how you update that there.

So with that being said, that kind of wraps up the portfolio. Like I said, you can make as many as you want. I will mention for the top 10 for 2023, as I mentioned, that Steve Cress created at the beginning of this year. I went ahead and jumped into the holdings and added a 10 lot for each of the stocks just to see how it did. And over the course of this year, currently 82% definitely beating the market.

So it's always worthwhile to kind of listen to Steve Cress. He knows a thing or two. He's a guy from ex-Morgan Stanley, started his own fund. And the history is that he created the Quant system and Seeking Alpha and him had the acquisition talks back, I think it was 2017. Don't quote me on that. But we definitely love him here and you'll hear his name over and over again as I mentioned.

So going on from the portfolio, oh, real quick, let me see what this question is. What is the security on My Portfolio? Who can see mine and/or has access to it?

That is a great question. So only you have access to your portfolio, the holdings, anything there that is only on your account. No one else can see it. Now you do have the ability here in the top right corner. If you do want to share it, you can or download it. You can do that as well, but it is only to your account and you have complete control over it and no one else can see your portfolio on Seeking Alpha, no other users. So, great question.

Can cash be entered?

I'm not sure, to be honest with you. I can figure out from our product team and get back to you on that.

I cannot see the top portfolio.

Yes, you cannot see the top portfolio. So the top portfolio is the one that I created manually. So when I had my account at the beginning of the year, I manually went in with Steve Cress' top 10 article, and that's when I created that portfolio, because I like to keep an eye on it over the course of the year, and it's definitely done very, very well.

So you will not see it populate automatically on your account. But if you do come up here and type in Steven Cress in the search bar, you can find his author search profile, and then you can follow him here, make sure you get notified of all of his articles. He puts out tons of great articles, top 10 AI stocks, top 10 tech stocks for the next quarter. He and his team are always on top of it.

But if you scroll down, you can go and find that top 10 stock for 2023. It's a little bit of a ways down. They write out a lot. So here we go. My top five stocks owned in the S&P 500. Here we go.

Top 10 stocks for 2023 with Head of Quant, Steven Cress. So this is the – he's done this, I think two or three years now and they've performed very, very well. So he kind of gives you the detailed breakdown of why they're choosing it, the metrics and the thesis behind the story there. So go ahead and take your time to look at that if you have a moment.

Moving forward, that kind of wraps up the portfolio.

Let's jump into the Top Stocks screener, which is also something that a lot of users here on Seeking Alpha Premium really love to dive into. So what this is doing is, this is taking all of the stocks that are listed here in the U.S., right? And then the Quant system is rating all of these stocks against each other.

And the Top Stocks screener is what the Quant says is the best idea for you to explore further for potential investment. And this includes everything as you'll see here, Market Capitalizations from $30 billion, all the way down to like very small-cap companies, $637 million, and it's just some pay dividends, some don't.

But again, you have all of these subheadings here, including the Risk, Ownership, Debt, all the things that we covered earlier, you can see the Performance of how they've been doing over the last one-month, six months, year-to-date, one-year performance, all of this great data right here in front of you.

And now what the really cool thing is that I really am excited to show you is, say, you already have a portfolio and you're looking for a very specific stock or a sector or an industry or something to fit in with your portfolio and you want to make sure you're maybe diversified. Well, that's where this comes in to awesome filtering capabilities.

So we have two different options up here, right? We have the Edit Filters and we have the Advanced Filters. So as of right now, this is preset with the filters that you see here at the top. And we see that there's 41 results.

I'm going to go ahead and click on Advanced Filters. And this is where it gets really cool. I can add all sorts of types of stuff. So I'm going to go with Sector & Industry. I'm going to say Market Cap, and then let's go with Value – actually, let's go with the Quant Factor Grades. We haven't really talked about that. Oh, those are there already. So let's go Dividend Grades. Let's see if any of them pay a dividend. And let's just go ahead and add that, and then I can go into Edit Filters after I add the Advanced Filters.

I don't want a 25. Let's go ahead and bump up the Market Cap a little bit. Actually, we can just type this in here. Let me say anything over $750 million should be okay for me. And then I really want a good Valuation score from the Quant Rating system, I want some good Momentum. And then for Dividend Safety, I definitely want it to be over B-. And let's start with that and just see what we've got.

So search results one. So as I filter this down, we are now down to the one stock and it auto populates in real-time as I'm controlling these filters. So let's go ahead and back this off.

Let me see if I can add a few more here. If I drop that down, now we're back to two and I'll take this down to a B, and now we're at four. I'll start with four. So now we've got four ideas that we can start diving into each of the symbol pages. First Citizens BancShares, Liberty Energy, Vistra Corp., and Sylvamo Corporation. Not sure if that's how you say that one. Obviously, I would have to look that up.

But Dividend Yield, I mean look at this stuff, this is incredible. We can look at the Dividends here. We can see Consistency and Safety and Growth and the Yield. So obviously, what was that? First Financial, right, or First Citizens BancShares. So we know what's kind of happened in the banking sector. So that kind of explains like why the dividend yield might be a little of a worse grade here compared to the others.

I can look at the Earnings real quickly. See Revenue Surprise last quarter was $100 million, Vistra, oh, nice hit of almost a $1 billion. So things that you want to take into consideration as you're just diving in to ideation of what might work in your portfolio.

But the other cool thing about this is once you filter and you add what you’re exactly what you're looking for, you can come up here and hit this add Portfolio button. And it's going to take whatever tickers are in that list, and it's going to create a portfolio for you right here.

All you have to do is hit Done. Give it a second Top Rated Stocks right here on the left side. And you get all the news and analysis that the Seeking Alpha analyst and our news team is putting out about these companies, as well as the transcripts for if they show up at conferences. They have earnings calls, presentation decks, all that's on here as well, and the press releases from various wires around the industry.

So we have the same thing for Top ETFs. Maybe you're an ETF investor, you like having money in a bucket with a diversified kind of set ETF approach. So the nice thing about the Top Rated ETFs is sometimes I like to come here just to see what's top rated, right? It gives me kind of an idea of market direction, what's working, what might continue to work. So you'll also notice that it's graded on different Factor Grades than stocks, right?

So the stocks have one set of Factor Grades that we went over earlier, the Top ETFs, all ETFs on the site are graded by Momentum, Expenses, Dividends, Risk and Liquidity. And then we also have its own grading system for REITs. If you're a real estate investor as well, real estate investment trust is what REITs stand for if you didn't know.

So all of these grades are graded different because we're going like-for-like, just like you would evaluate a JPMorgan versus Bank of America, for instance, or Exxon Mobil versus Chevron, right? That's really how we want to do the approach here and we want to make it easiest for you. So it's already set up that way for you.

Interesting enough, as you can see right here, a lot of these are crypto names right now. Obviously, we've seen crypto and the momentum behind that, definitely working recently, not to say it's always going to work. But we also have Argentina on here. We have U.S. Home Construction, some Fintech Innovation. There's the ARK names, as everybody's aware of, but you can also see the assets under management. So that's something to always take care of, like, take a note of and liquidity grade as well.

So you can dive in there again, Performance, Trading, all of the metrics and all of the data is here at the top, or you can go in and look at the symbol page itself, say, we want to go look at the ARK and we just see kind of the detailed information. You can scroll down, get a whole set of information, including Top 10 Holdings, how much it makes up of the portfolio and dividends, history, et cetera.

So we're going to go ahead and go back real quick, go back to Top ETFs. So that is Top ETFs. So I'm going to take a quick second. What is the performance window for Top Stock screener one-month, one quarter, one-year? Glad you asked. So this updates every single day, just like all the Stock Grades.

So if you ever want to come and check out how the Quant Rating system that is putting this list together is doing up here in the top right-hand corner says Quant Ratings beat the market, you're going to click on that and it's going to take you to this back test page.

Now this back test is done with S&P CapIQ as well as Seeking Alpha. It's a partnership. We did not do this by ourselves. We wanted an outside vendor, so that you had more trust in the data.

So as you can see, I believe we started, yeah, back in 2010, if you would have invested, I think, this is on a $10,000 investment. The Quant Rating Strong Buy stocks have drastically outperformed the S&P 500 returns on an average annualized return of 25%. There is some amazing power here.

If you have frequently asked questions, of course, they're down here. And if you have any additional questions about the Quant Rating system, you can of course reach out to our support team at subscriptions with an S on the end of that at seekingalpha.com, subscriptions@seekingalpha.com.

How can I see the Top Rated Stocks, which correspond exclusively to U.S. companies, not foreign companies that are listed in the U.S. stock exchanges.

So Mauricio, I think you're thinking about ADRs. They're kind of all grouped together, but if you wanted to go to top stocks and take out those, you can go to Advanced Filters here again, and you can click on this little Country filter right there.

And once you click on that, we're going to click Edit Filters. And once you go into the Country dropdown, you can specifically look for the United States of America stocks. Or if you want to exclude certain, say, I don't want Argentina, as we just mentioned, you can come in here and click Argentina as well, and it'll remove all the stocks from that country that might be listed on the stock exchange. Hope that helps.

So keep moving forward. Stock Screeners. So we have the Top Rated Stocks, we have the top ETF screeners, which are both used almost every day by tons of users. Stock Screeners is another side of the Quant Rating system that just helps you with finding that stock that might work for your portfolio.

And the cool thing about this here is you can go ahead and create a new screen, which will always be, excuse me, close that up, will always be on your account once you save it, once you click Save As up here.

So if we come in here and we say, I want the rating to be at least a Hold on each of these, the Quant Rating system, the Wall Street Analysts, and the Seeking Alpha Analysts. And then I'm looking for something in Oil and Gas and Drilling. And let's see if I can do United States. Great, done.

Now what I can do is I can save this filter for future use. So I'm just going to click Save As, I'm going to say, Oil Drilling U.S. Stocks. Click Save As. So now anytime I go back to the Stock Screener, it's going to be here at the very top underneath my screens. And I will always be able to click on that. And every single day, it runs everything on the backend for me, Quant Ratings, Seeking Alpha, saying like everything is done.

So you just kind of look at it and you go, “Oh, that's a new name today. Let me check that one out. Or, oh, that name fell off. Why did it fall off? And maybe I should explore that further.” So that's something really cool there.

But the Stock Screeners here, which is already set up with your account and your membership, are a whole different set of preset screeners. We break it down by sector and industry. We break it down by stocks only covered on Seeking Alpha, which is really, really cool, right? So we have tons of analysts all around the world writing about stocks. And these are stocks that are not covered by Wall Street sell-side analysts, right?

Sell-side analysts only cover certain companies over a market cap, where they have different incentives than actual investors out there in the world like you and I. So it's really cool to come in here. M-tron Industries, never heard of it. We can click into it, check out the symbol page, scroll down, read the bio right here.

This is an IT stock, electronic components based out of Orlando, Florida. It includes radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters, cavity crystal, stuff that I don't understand, but obviously, I could come in here and look at the Revenue Growth in the chart, see the Earnings Per Share. We can also change this to GAAP Accounting Principles.

If you're an investor that really wants to focus on GAAP Accounting Principles, maybe not so much focused on EBITDA and the like. If you're a Charlie Munger fan, rest in peace, Charlie Munger. But obviously, the ownership is all down here. And then when comparison appears, which we'll get into deeper here in just a second, but obviously, the symbol page with the balance share-- balance sheet income statement and long-term solvency cashflow statement as well.

Now, this is what I like about the symbol page, is it gives you like that high overview look of a stock that you're researching. And if you wanted to know more about the financial specifically, as I do, I always come up here to the subheading of financials where you can see the income statement, balance sheet and the cashflow, and we can do all sorts of cool things here.

We can look at specifically the year-over-year growth, which will convert all the numbers to percentages. We can hover over these little data bars and we can see the trend over the last few years.

If I come over to the balance sheet, of course, we can scroll – I mean, everything is listed here. It's updated after they put their filings in with the SEC, net debt, see how far it's down, see how far it's up, cash per share, if you want to keep an eye on that, price-to-book, if you're looking at banks, whatever it is, it's all there. Or you can go by quarterly. And then, I mean, you can print it out if you want to do that, but obviously this gives you the trend. This gives you all the financial data and it continues to update after every filing, as I said.

So going back to the Stock Screeners, I want to show you one more thing because I did mention it earlier is down here at the bottom is top REITs, right? Real Estate Investment Trust. We have a lot of people here on Seeking Alpha that love reinvesting and dividend investing. And if that's somebody like you, I think, you're going to fit right in. So get ready.

Obviously, the REITs are graded differently than stocks. And why is that? If you don't know anything about REITs, well, REITs Law states that 90% of the money that they earn has to go back to their shareholders as a form of a dividend. So you kind of use these different metrics than you would with stocks, FFO, AFFO.

And as we have an investing group leader, Brad Thomas, iREIT on Alpha, check him out. He is definitely probably the go-to person when it comes to REITs, but we have tons of analysts here as well whether you're looking at the malls, we can look at as Simon Property Group.

And we can come in and immediately see all of the quick data highlight up here, short interest as well. We can see what people are thinking, a lot of Buy recommendations from the analyst community, as well as come over here and see that while Wall Street has 10 Holds, but most of the Seeking Alpha Analysts are on the Buy side. And not just the Buy side, we are the Buy side, right? But Strong Buy and Buy. We have 10 analysts saying that Simon Property Group is a Buy, Wall Street has eight, and then we have two first 10, obviously, as you can see.

But then the Dividend, Safety, we can jump in here and see, “Okay, well, there's all the metrics right there.” Okay, well, this may be why the growth is slowing down, the malls have been hit. I mean, you can go into the thesis and really have the idea creation, if you want to become a REIT investor.

But the one thing I will highlight that I love to do that I can't recommend enough with Seeking Alpha Premium is dive into the actual analyst articles. Because once you read these articles, like ideas pop off. Or if you had a stock and you're like, I'm ready to buy this stock, and then you read an article and you're like, well, maybe I shouldn't now.

I have avoided so much risk from just listening to other people's opinions, and then also jumping into the comment section here on the article. Obviously, my profile is not set up on this account, but once you set that up, it's going to do it to me. Let me just type something in, Seeking Alpha. There we go.

So once I have my user created, I jump in, I leave comments, I interact with the community. A lot of times the actual analyst that wrote the article will respond to you if you leave questions. And it's just a great place to have a healthy debate, right, which is really what we want to encourage here on Seeking Alpha is the metrics are here, the data is here, here's why this analyst thinks this.

But if you have something that you're like, well, what about their long-term debt coming to expiry? They're going to have to raise capital or what if they're a merger or acquisition? I mean, tons of ideas everywhere. So definitely jump into that.

Let me get back to some of these questions real quick now that we've gone through that. So how to view the one-month dividend calendar? Is that in regards to REITs, would be a question? So if you're coming to dividends, obviously, the dividend, ex-dividend date and the payout dates are listed here.

So you can keep an eye on it from that place or you can come over here to dividends as well. And the dividend history will give you an idea of how they've been paying their dividends. So January, February or December, March there for this one specifically, not what I was looking for, wrong one, but you get the idea. You go to Dividend History, they're all listed there. And then also you can see the Yield, the Safety, the Growth, as I mentioned, as well as Dividend, Forward Dividend Estimates here.

So let's see, Simon Property Group should actually be a good one to use for this. Dividend Estimates, here you go listed out right there. And Dividend History, there you go. So it's all listed. If it's monthly, it'll show monthly here. If it's quarterly, it will also show quarterly, but that should help you out.

Sometimes it seems the highest rated stocks have moved up. How to predict what is the next big thing? Jay, this is a great question. So everybody, if you didn't hear me, sometimes it seems that the highest rated stock have already moved up. How to predict what is the next big thing?

So this is a thing that Seeking Alpha really wants investors just to be aware of. And so much so that we recently did a webinar with Zach Marx, who is on the Quant team here at Seeking Alpha. And if you ever want to check out our past webinar videos, just come up here and type in Seeking Alpha videos in the search bar. You can click on this right here. We have webinar replays as you see.

There's a great one here called Seeking Alpha versus Wall Street. And in this, Zach takes the time to break down the screen that I showed earlier. Actually, is it this one? Sorry, one second. In this one, he shows Seeking Alpha Analysts outperforming Wall Street based off of the coverage of stocks that we have.

And then, oh, maybe it is that one. Yeah. He also talks about momentum investing. So the momentum investing strategy is incredible. And maybe I'll just pull up his profile. So Zachary Marx, I believe it is.

If you come to his and Momentum Investing, Picking Top Stocks, this article breaks down why even stocks that are the highest-rated stocks that you're like, “Oh man, I missed the boat.” Why cross-sectional momentum investing works? And it's all broken down right here. And just because a stock is at a 52-week high, a lot of people are scared. They think they missed the move. They're always looking for somewhere else.

But sometimes it's making that move for a reason. And he really does lay out the base case here of why is it that the stocks that are performing well actually do have potential to continue to perform well.

So definitely worth a read for you all, especially you, Jay, if you're wondering about have you already missed a move and looking for something new, right? You don't always have to be looking for something new. We're looking for something that produces the alpha that you're looking for.

James says, what are the rating skills 1 to 5? Rating skills 1 to 5. Are you asking about the grades that we mentioned?

So say, if we go to Microsoft Corporation, so the grades here – oh, you're asking probably about this 1 to 5. So the range of the Hold, Buy, Strong Buy or Sell and Strong Sell Ratings are all based off of a 1 to 5 scale.

So 1 to 2 would be a Strong Sell, 2 to 3 would be a Sell, 3 to 4 is a Hold, and 4 to – 4.5 I believe it is – is a Buy, sorry, I don't want to mess this up. Oh, so 5 is a Strong Buy and 4 to 5 is a Buy.

So all you're seeing here is the actual number that correlates to the exact rating that the Quant Rating system has given it as well as Wall Street and Seeking Alpha Analysts for the median rating of the day. So that's where you can look at that and see the scale here as well.

Again, you can walk through each of these grades. You can see the number here. You can see the history, even over the last three years of how the rating has changed over time. For instance, Microsoft right now, Seeking Alpha Analysts are a Hold on it. It looks like it might have just flipped actually, if you look at it here on the historical graph. So, interesting.

How did you get to the existing Stock Screener?

So right here on the left side in the nav bar, the Stock Screeners, click on that right there, and then all your preset screeners right are right there. I will also mention maybe you don't see that because of this little caret arrow at the top. So make sure that your navigation bar is expanded and you'll see it right there as well as the ETF Screener, same thing preset ETF Screeners for you.

Is there a way to view just today's news from companies in my portfolio?

Yes, Kai. That is exactly what the portfolio is for. If you have your tickers listed in your portfolio, right here underneath the portfolio, this section is what does that for you. So all you have to do is click on news and this is the news from today. I don't know if you see that right there today at 11:20 AM, today at 11:10 AM, today at 11:09 AM, all of that is right there. So you don't have to go looking for it.

Eran says, how do I get to the top REITs? Oh, you found it. All right. Great, so yep, Stock Screeners. How to remove a stock from your portfolio list.

Great question. So say, I have my portfolio and I no longer own Exxon Mobil, right, for whatever reason. I might come up here and click on this little pencil icon to the top right of the portfolio where we added new tickers. And then all you have to do is scroll down, find Exxon Mobil, hit that little trash can icon, hit Done, and it's gone. Adios.

No problem, Jay. Maybe could touch – the stocks yet to make a good move up by finding top stocks with A, A+, and all parameters except Momentum.

Philip, interesting idea. But I will say the interesting thing is this is what the Quant system is for. If you're looking for the next potential idea, next big stock, next thing is we're trying to help you find that ideation, right?

And so sometimes it really is as simple as Momentum. Sometimes it's all about Profitability. We don't know exactly, but we're trying to help just provide you the tools to help you in your journey.

So using the top stocks list here, I mean, these are the top rated stocks by the Quant system across all stocks on the market. And today, it's 41 stocks; tomorrow, it might be 30 stocks. It updates every single day, and that's the coolest thing about it.

So you can come in here and say, well, maybe I want a specific industry. Let's see if there's any – let's see if there's anything good in IT going on. That's going to be information technology as a whole. It's click done.

So Celestica. Let's check out Celestica real quick. Strong Buy by the Quant, Buy from Wall Street and Seeking Alpha Analysts. Of course, Factor Grades are looking beautiful here. We see the historical values on the three and the six-month. We see that the trend seems to be pretty stable.

We see it's ranked number one in its industry, number four in its sector, and number 20 overall out of 4,586 stocks by the Quant Ranking system. And then if we scroll down, we see Investing Groups that are covering it. We see, of course, Wall Street's breakdown. We see the Seeking Alpha Analysts. We see the one, two, three sentence kind of summary that analysts are providing as to why they are giving the rating that they are giving.

We see the Revenue growth. We see Earnings Estimates here, obviously, is looking for, let's see, for 2024, they're looking for a 14.87% year-over-year growth for the stock. So that happens, obviously, something that no one would be upset about.

But anyway, so it just gives you a good starting point as to try to find that next stock that you might be looking for. And again, people might see this chart and be like, “Holy cow, I missed it. It's already up 172% in one year, one year ago, right? It's up 159% year-to-date.” That doesn't mean that it's going to pull back, right?

Like we don't know, but Momentum strategies have proven there's tons of white papers on it. Again, that Zach Marx article I just pointed out, he breaks down, he references a ton of research articles that show the historical data, which is why I encourage you all to go check that out.

Best stock for selling Options. Anything on Options? Don, there are analysts here on Seeking Alpha as well as Investing Group leaders that do cover the Option space. And they are the ones that can provide recommendations of option strategies for you there.

What is the difference between top rated stocks and Alpha Picks?

Great question. So top rated stocks is again, ideation, giving you stocks that are working, stocks that might have potential to continue working, where Alpha Picks is actually a specific product that is giving you two stock picks per month.

It's based off of the Quant system as well, but the Quant team also breaks down the valuation of the thesis, the metrics, why it's ranked, where it is in the industry, and happy to share that they are outperforming the market this year. And there will be a webinar next year to help you understand more about Alpha Picks if you're not already a subscriber to that. So keep an eye out there.

Please explain the difference between – oh, I just did that, sorry.

Is there any data on how well Momentum does in predicting a recession?

Mary, great question, I don't know. And I'm not sure Zach's article covered that as well. That’s – there are – I'm sure analysts on here that have ideas and you could ask them that, but I personally do not know. But thank you for the question.

So before we move forward, actually, let's just go ahead and keep moving forward. Let's go ahead and look at the comparison tool real quick.

So I'm just going to go back to the homepage real quick and little shortcut for you guys. If you actually hit the forward slash button on your keyboard, your cursor immediately goes to the search bar. Just a little speedy thing.

So one thing that you can do that I love to do is just hit compare in the search bar, followed by a few tickers that you want to compare. So there's a recommendation there already, Apple to Microsoft, Tesla, Google, NVIDIA, Dell. I think I'm going to do something more telecom. So we're going to do Verizon, we'll do TMUS for T-Mobile, and let's do AT&T, right? Compare the big telecom giant.

So all I'm going to do is go ahead and click the result, and it's going to go ahead and pull the three tickers and all of the data for you in a comparison view. Now, this is an untitled comparison. If I want to save it for later, which I do, I do want to click the Save Comparison here. And I can say big three telecom. Save As, and I'll show you where to find that later. But now I have it saved. So now I know that I can reference it later because now it's on my account, and I'll show you where to find that.

But first, look at all this great data. So if you ever want to say, well, I want to add one of the big three telecoms to my portfolio, but I don't really know which one is the best right now. This is a cool way to compare things.

So I can obviously see how many analysts are covering each of the stocks. I can see the Enterprise Value, the Market Cap, the breakdown, we can see the chart of how it's done historically. We can go all the way back to 10 years. If we wanted to, there is 10 years of historical data here on Seeking Alpha.

T-Mobile, obviously, having been the biggest winner over the last 10 years, the stock is up 373%. And it seems that Verizon and AT&T may have gotten ahead of themselves a little bit. You see the Ratings here as we've been talking about today, we see the Quant Rating, how they are in the industry as well.

So out of these three, it looks like Verizon is the highest ranked. We can see the Factor Grade breakdown, as well as all of the metrics that we've been talking about that you find on symbol pages already. It's just nice to see it all in one place and we see it exactly side-by-side.

We can see the Dividend breakdown. As I mentioned, a lot of people here love dividends. We can see how the payout ratio compares between the companies. And then as we continue Dividend Grades, Valuation metrics, P/E ratios, PE Growth GAAP ratios, if you don't know what that is, that's something that Steve Cress also loves to talk about.

I have obviously Revenue Growth, Profitability, Ownership, everything is here. So a really, really cool way just to get that deeper dive into the stocks when you're trying to pick out which one you may want to invest in for a longer-term investment.

Now, I said I saved this comparison. Where do I find it? That was probably the question you have, right? Well, over here on the left side, the Comparisons button right here underneath all the Stock Screeners that we've just gone over, you'll see it right here at the top. Anytime you create a new comparison, it's save it. Don't forget to save it. It will show up here for you later.

Obviously there are the preset screeners here as well. Just a few things to get started, big, big bank stocks. I know some people really, really love that one as well, but they're all listed out here for you.

So anytime you're evaluating the company, find some of the peers, throw them together. If you want to do it from the symbol page, you can do that as well. I'll show you that real quick.

So let's just head over to Apple, pretty much everybody's favorite stock in the market. And if there's two ways I can get it to it from the symbol page, I can either click on Peers here in the subheading, which will show me a few stocks.

So we'll go ahead and do that way, or back on the Summary page, which is where you start off. If you scroll down to the bottom here, as you're doing your research, you'll see, did I pass it? There it is. This peers card right here.

So, obviously, I can click on more on Peers down here at the bottom. And that, again, will take me to the Peers subheading where I can also I can save the comparison for later or, say, I want to switch out the stock name. So I see Hewlett Packard, HP, Dell, Apple. Why would I compare Apple to Apple, or that is because Apple needs to be on there.

So let me go ahead and just jump in here and click the pencil icon. I want to take off Hewlett Packard. I want to take off Super Micro Computer. That is more of a semiconductor. I'm going to add Microsoft because they both kind of have that hardware division selling computers.

NetApp, I'll take them off as well. I'll leave it at that. That's pretty good. So I'll get these four names here that are all selling computers to consumers. That's the way I'm going to think about this.

Obviously, Apple has many different revenue arms. Microsoft does as well. So you got to keep that in mind when you're looking at your thesis and everything. But we can dive in and just see all the data side-by-side, right, which is just the coolest thing, makes it super simple for you to compare. So keep that in mind. Again, you can Save the Comparison, and it will be listed here under the Comparison in the navigation bar if you do.

So let me jump back here real quick. Do you have beta, alpha, and sharp ratios listed in something like the comparison you just created?

Craig, great question. So, we don't have sharp ratios, alpha, but we do have beta listed on each stock compared to the index. So that is something that might benefit you, it sounds like.

Great. So yes. So that kind of wraps up what we were kind of going to go over today. Again, so going over starting adding portfolios. Remember, you can go and you can create as many portfolios as you want. You can create them based off of sectors. You can create different ideas if you want a growth portfolio, if you want a dividend portfolio, ETF portfolio, REIT portfolio, whatever you want to do, a wishlist portfolio.

There's a lot of things you can do there. And that also just breaks out the News items for you and the analysts or and analysis, as well as Press Releases, Transcripts, Articles, it's all there for you within the Portfolio.

And then you have the Top Stocks screener, gives you idea creation for trying to find that next stock that you want to add to your portfolio. Or say you want to know Strong Buy stocks with short squeeze potential. That was one that we added during the GameStop saga that we all saw.

China ADRs, if you're looking for Chinese exposure, just take time to really go through these top utility, if you ever want to get like really defensive, focused on just the dividends. If the market starts pulling back for whatever reason, you can always run their ETF screeners as well if you're looking for most shorted ETF season even, depending on your own strategy, it is all there for you.

And then the last thing I do want to say is, let's go into Rolls-Royce Holdings actually. So say, I'm here, say, I'm reading analysis and you find an article and you're having this idea in your head saying, “Wow, this person makes a really good point or I kind of like his style of investing.

Maybe there's something more for me there. I've really clicked with all of his articles. I really want to encourage you, click the follow button here, and that'll automatically let you follow that author.

So anytime they publish a new analysis on the stocks that they're covering, you'll get that email and that mobile push notification if they're enabled, which is super powerful, right? Because you're like, “Oh, this guy wrote about the stock that I wanted three months ago and look how much has returned in the meantime, right? And all that historical data is here.”

So he wrote about this stock back on November 23. And since then, the stock right now is a price to publication $3 and it's up 25%. At the same time, the S&P 500 is up 4.5%. So that's the alpha we're talking about guys. And that's the cool thing about having access to all of these analysts.

So let me see here, diving in. Oh, and one last thing to mention, if you click on their name, you get taken to their author profile, which we weren't going to cover today, but I'll go over it real quick. And you'll see all of their past articles here that you can dive into.

Again, you can follow them here. You can read about their full bio. You can read a lot of them like to say, I used to work in the engineering industry, I used to work in biopharm. I used to like they have their knowledge and their expertise. And that's the really cool thing as well as all the comments that they're leaving with people.

This guy also runs the Aerospace Forum Investing Group. So you can go check that out as well. And you can click these little drop down arrows and see the rating history on stocks if they've been writing about it multiple times. Let me see if I can find one real quick. Oh, there's right here.

So second stock as you see, if they wrote about it, we always show you the past analyst ratings. So, obviously, he gave this stock a Buy. Rheinmetall stock, butchering names today. Stay with me people. But since he wrote it, it's already up 17.9%, and he just reiterated his Buy rating. So he's probably updating his thesis, talking about how the management's been doing, how earnings calls have been things like that, and keeping you up to date there.

So really cool to go into an author profile, find somebody you like, just click that follow button. And once you're following them, you can also click on my analysis, which will pop up here in the navigation bar. So this is only there once you start following analysts.

So I highly encourage you to go and follow analysts. All of their writing will be here for you to catch up on whenever you want. If you want to save an article for later, click the little bookmark icon here. It'll turn blue or gray, sorry, gray. And if you ever want to find it, you can go to the homepage and save articles right here near the top. So you can always dive right in.

So let me see if there's any more questions before we get out of here. Don't waste any more time. What is more important to you Quant or Seeking Alpha Analysts Rating?

That is a great question. And honestly, I'm not sure I have a great answer. So depending on – depending on the stock, I mean, the Quant Rating system has a great historical advantage, but also our Seeking Alpha Analysts are very, very smart, very brilliant people, and it's not just anybody.

I mean, anybody can submit to be a Seeking Alpha Analyst, but it goes through our rigorous editing process where they're making sure the data is fact-checked and that the argument is solid and everything before we put it out. And that's the cool thing too, is that we put out the bull side and the bear side. So you're really getting both sides of the coin when you're going to start researching your article.

If you find analysts that you really connect with, then they – I might gravitate towards them more than the Quant Rating system sometimes. Specifically, if you want to look at their historical data of how they performed as well. But again, as we all know, because we're in this industry, is that past performance is not guaranteed future results. So keep that in mind.

And Randall says, how can I email myself an article to save?

Great question. So let's just go ahead and dive in here. Spirit Airlines and JetBlue deal top trending article. If you scroll all the way down to the bottom of the article, there is an option to click Share here. And then, again, as I mentioned, if you want to share, you can do it that way.

If you want to print it out, you can do that, or you can save it and read it for later, but that should help you with that. And we review the webinar, I missed a few things. Yes, yes, if you guys want to review this webinar, again, as I mentioned, there is a replay that will be posted.

We will send out an email to you, so that you have that as well. And I hope you found a lot of great knowledge in this. If you have any questions, again, reach out to our team, subscriptions with an S on the end at seekingalpha.com. Again, that's subscriptions@seekingalpha.com.

Again, I'm Daniel Snyder. I'm sure I'll see you around the site. I'm here all the time doing webinars and videos and things like that and I'm here to help as well. But in the meantime, take time to explore, create some portfolios, look at the screeners, really hope you find some great, great alpha with us. And everybody, have a great day. All right, take care everyone.