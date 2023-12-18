Scott Olson

Thesis

Persisting inflationary pressures over the past couple of years have led consumers' spending budgets to decline. While this has led to turmoil in the consumer/retail sector, companies like Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), seem to have established a new baseline for growth after a large jump in sales in 2020 and 2021, essentially capitalizing on consumer preference momentum.

Target has seen solid revenue growth over the past decade, as the company is becoming an increasingly popular shopping destination for consumers across a very expanded range of products. In this analysis, I explore the company's attributes, some profitability concerns, and provide a look into a Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation for TGT.

Despite prolonged revenue growth, recent stock performance has taken a turn for the worse in 2023, with TGT recording a TTM 6.25% decline, currently trading approximately 25% off its 52-week highs at $138.37 per share. The stock also pays a 3.18% dividend.

Data by YCharts

Playing Cyclicality Both Ways

Target aims to be a shopping destination where guests can have a joyful shopping experience. The large variety of products offered in the store also adds to its physical location value-add, as consumers looking to buy one thing often end up spending on other product categories as well. Combining discretionary items like food, hygiene products, and non-discretionary items like electronics, clothes, home decorations, and more, has enabled the business to establish a powerful revenue mix. The company's business model allows for more positive exposure during expansion through the discretionary segment and increased sales resilience through the consumer staples products offered.

Concerning Trends Regarding Margins

Even though Target has managed to maintain a strong top-line performance, even recording huge revenue increases after the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, downward margin pressure should have investors concerned. Operating and Net margins have decreased to multi-year lows as of the last fiscal year, at 3.63% and 2.55% respectively, with the same being true for Target's Gross margin of 24.64%

TIKR.com

However, as inflation is leveling off, the company has seen some recovery in profit margins through the first 3 quarters of the current fiscal year. Target's operating margin has jumped to 5.2% as of Q3 2023, compared to 3.9% in Q3 2022 (Q3 EPS came in at $2.10, above expectations). Despite a gain in profitability over the past quarters, revenue growth seems to have slowed, with Q3 2023 marking a 4.9% decline in comparable sales.

Increasing Inventory Efficiency

As the company strives to increase its cost efficiency and ultimately achieve margin expansion, inventory management becomes a key item on management's list. At the end of the third quarter, total inventory decreased by 14%, while discretionary inventory decreased even more by 19%. With sales increasing at the same time, inventory turnover has increased, leading to improved efficiency and positively affecting operating cash flow.

A High-Level Cash Flow Valuation Viewpoint

A mature, consistent producer of free cash flow like Target is an excellent candidate for a discounted cash flow valuation overview, aiming to provide a general outlook on the stock's current valuation. Under some general assumptions for the perpetual growth and discount rates (consistent with broader industry expectations), a high-level DCF valuation of Target is provided in this segment.

Using analysts' expectations regarding revenue growth over the next four years and the average net margin of 4.31% (2015-2022) Net Income was forecasted for the 2024-2026 period. As the company's FCF stands, on average at 103% of net Income, Target should be expected to generate $4.75B of FCF for the current fiscal year, increasing gradually to $5.1B in 2026. After that, using a perpetual growth rate of 3.5% and a discount rate of 9.0% the terminal value was calculated.

Discounting both the near-term expected cash flows and the terminal value, and also adjusting for Net Debt to obtain equity value, an intrinsic $48.3B equity valuation is reached. Compared to the current market cap of $63.9B, this implies a significant premium for the stock.

SA, Author's Research

While a high-level DCF valuation like the one presented above can't be held to high accuracy standards as many assumptions are subject to change, it still offers a broader outlook for the stock, which currently seems overvalued.

By paying a valuation premium, investors would accept a price being paid for Target's moat (which undoubtedly exists), a reliable, proven business model, and a strong dividend record (explored in the next segment).

While still on the valuation front, we should note that more optimistic assumptions regarding net margins, free cash flow conversion rates, and/or revenue growth should point to a more or less fairly valued company. This might also be evidenced by its price multiples (17.6x P/E and 10.2x EV/EBITDA - after the past year's pullback), which seem to be relatively attractive, especially given the broader market stretching its multiples at the current time.

A Strong Dividend Record

By all accounts, Target has been generous towards long-term dividend investors. Target is a member of a very exclusive group of a handful of companies that have recorded 50+ years of consecutive dividend growth. Currently, Target pays a relatively high 3.18% dividend yield, significantly higher than the market average. Over the past 10 and 15 years, dividends have grown at a 10.68% and 11.59% CAGR, while maintaining a modest 55% payout ratio. Target receives an A and A+ scores from the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system for dividend safety and consistency, respectively.

Additionally, Target has devoted excess cash towards share repurchases, reducing its share count from 580M in 2016 to 463M as of the company's last filing. Along with dividend payments, stock buybacks have also aided in increasing shareholder returns.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, and despite some concerns regarding margin capability, Target has a proven and reliable business model, while at the same time presenting an excellent choice for the dividend-oriented investor. After looking at both a DCF analysis and relative valuation metrics, I would likely add TGT to a watch list with a target of buying around 15-20% down from current price levels.