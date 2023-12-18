Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Upside Is Much Bigger Than Expected (Strong Buy Reiteration)

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
884 Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has strong Upside at $283.3: Thorough analysis projects a compelling 103.6% upside, reinforcing AMD's appeal for investors.
  • Consistent Annual Returns: Both models forecast strong annual returns, with stock prices of $573.7 by 2028 and $552.4, translating to returns of 62.5% and 59.4%, respectively.
  • Robust "Strong Buy" Rating: Convergence of models reinforces the "strong buy" rating, emphasizing AMD's position for substantial gains.
  • Definitive Target at $283.3: The $283.3 target price signifies AMD's promising future, providing a clear focus for investors eyeing a strong buy.
  • Strategic Resilience: Acknowledging risks, including market shifts, AMD's resilience aligns strategically with its growth trajectory amidst fluctuations.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Thesis

In my previous article, I assigned a "strong buy" rating to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), projecting a near-term upside of 28% based on my estimates, which would have placed the stock at $129.9. However, upon closer examination

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
884 Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

I
Indy72
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (730)
Gaming growing at 33.8% for five years straight? You are out of your mind.
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (77)
@Indy72 For gaming yeah, however other segments where underestimated, this helps the model to balance itself.
t
tipper 1
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (1.11K)
@The Beginner Investor
The beginner grammarian ?
Y
Youngguns40108
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (196)
Spot on article. Love folks who have a complete understanding of the fundamentals of this stock! Long AMD
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.