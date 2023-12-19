Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 19, 2023 1:00 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX) StockUS10Y4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone investors have outperformed the S&P 500 hands down, with a 1-year total return of over 73%. Pessimistic investors were left behind in a hurry.
  • The company's real estate exposure has been re-rated by the market with confidence as the Fed interest rate headwinds turn into tailwinds.
  • Blackstone's AUM reached $1.01T in Q3, and management expects continued growth catalysts to drive investor enthusiasm further.
  • I argue why investors need to anticipate key market turning points and not wait for the coast to be clear (good news arriving). By then, the attractive buy levels could be gone, as seen in BX.
  • With BX surging into potentially frothy levels again, waiting for another welcomed pullback might be worthwhile before getting on board.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Investors in leading alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have continued to outperform the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past year, registering a 1Y total return of more than 73%. Despite that, BX remains well below its November 2021

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.62K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

c
christof2014
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (591)
How do you get a 73% return?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (7.25K)
I agree with your thesis that BX is too frothy now. However, while you give BX a Hold Rating, I decided for myself to sell it all. Accordingly, last week I sold both BX and BLK because the price of each of these fabulous but frothy financials has now exceeded my price targets by a considerable amount.

As with AVGO, which I also sold, these quality stocks have gotten ahead of their skis. I expect pullbacks on all of these stocks as we get into 2024, and I am flush with enough cash to start to accumulate them again when I perceive that their prices are lower than their 12-month price targets by sufficient margins to justify the risk of ownership. It's important to always remember that all stocks are risk capital, and that trees don't all grow to the sky.
p
pham99
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (66)
I like hard money just as well. I'm thinking lower rates will open up the capital markets in 2024 and help all PE firms.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (6.03K)
BX's dividend will be over $4.00 in 2024.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.