Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLV: Considering The Low-Maintenance Option To Navigate The Healthcare Sector

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund is a popular ETF that provides exposure to the healthcare sector.
  • XLV has shown consistent performance and has outperformed the SPY ETF over the past decade.
  • The ETF comprises major healthcare industry players and offers a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in the sector.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »

ETF text on wooden blocks with stethoscope. Concept for healthcare etf

Nastassia Samal

Investors in search of stability and growth frequently turn to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a tactical method to diversify their portfolios. In addition, ETFs can be a great way to hedge as well as gain exposure to a hyper-competitive or volatile industry. One

Want to capitalize on the next big medical breakthrough? 

Tired of missing out on some of the healthcare sector's multi-baggers?


Join Compounding Healthcare where we employ data analytics in combination with technical analysis and clinical data breakdown in order to manage a position in numerous potential multi-bagger investments that can grow into a comprehensive healthcare portfolio.



This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.08K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLV, JNJ, MRK, PFE, UNH, ABT, TMO, AMGN, MDT, BMY, GILD, VRTX, ISRG, AZN, HCA, LLY, CAH, REGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (123)
Have a long call out to Jan 2025 for XLV - cheap option price. All this fund needs to do for me by then is go up $4 or 3 percent for a profit from now until 1/25
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.