GigaCloud Technology: Deeply Undervalued Name That Is Compounding Earnings By 40% YoY

imaginima

Thesis

If we told you that there was a company with sustainable competitive advantages growing revenues organically at around 40% year-over-year and earnings at an even faster rate, what Enterprise-Value-to-Free-Cash-Flow multiple would you pay for its stock? GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is achieving these metrics, and yet the market ascribes an Enterprise-Value-to-Free-Cash-Flow multiple of just 3.3x to the stock. In this article, we explain why GigaCloud stock represents deep value.

What Does GigaCloud Technology do?

GigaCloud owns and operates an online platform that facilitates the sale and purchase of bulky items. Furniture makes up the dominant portion of the bulky items that get sold on its platform. GigaCloud connects furniture re-sellers in the developed world directly with manufacturers in Asia. This cuts out the many middlemen within the furniture industry, making the process more efficient and providing lower prices for buyers.

Additionally, GigaCloud manages the logistics of the transaction as well. For the seller, GigaCloud handles all of the logistics and for the buyer, GigaCloud manages their inventory. When we spoke to an expert on logistics that helped set up Lazada's warehouses in Asia (now owned by Alibaba), he noted that Amazon (AMZN) and other B2C platforms couldn't generate a sustainable competitive advantage in bulky items. Unlike small parcels, bulky items are stored for longer, have less predictable sales turnover and can't be automated as much within a warehouse. Even Amazon and Lazada (LZDA) would outsource the delivery of bulky items to various less-than-truckload operators such as FedEx (FDX). As a result, GigaCloud can effectively compete in the bulky goods segment.

The business is straight-forward and divided into three main segments: services, 1P platform sales and off-platform commerce sales. The revenue contribution of each segment is 29%, 45% and 26% respectively. The services segment generates revenue from logistics services to third-party sales on their platform. The 1P business segment represents the sales from GigaCloud's own proprietary transactions on the platform. Off-platform Commerce represents the sale of GigaCloud's products on other B2C platforms. Over time, the trend has been towards a more sustainable platform. Third party sales now represent 54% of total gross merchandise value traded, compared to 25% in Q4 2020.

GigaCloud's Sustainable Competitive Advantages

Compared to other furniture retailers, GigaCloud has a few sustainable advantages. We run through them in this section.

In our view, the first advantage is that GigaCloud can operate its factories cheaper than others. By hiring external labor and having specialists with Chinese background run their factories (the company has its origins in that country), we estimate that GigaCloud has a wage bill that's roughly one-third less than others. Management has also instituted a culture of frugality throughout the business. They run a lean operation that allows them to outcompete their competitors. GigaCloud is one of the most efficient furniture sellers in the industry with one of the lowest cost bases, allowing it to survive the recent industry downturn when some others didn't.

The second advantage is that GigaCloud operates a B2B business rather than a B2C business. This means that the company has a, somewhat, reduced need to advertise. While they still have to pay marketing and platform fees to the B2C platform, B2C operators need to advertise to the world at large whereas B2B platforms have a smaller and more concentrated universe of potential customers.

The third advantage stems from GigaCloud's size and volume of sales. The large volume of gross merchandise value traded on its platform means that GigaCloud can pool the shipping of products to achieve reduced transport costs. Given that transport costs can regularly total up to 30% of the value of an item of furniture, this cost saving advantage is significant in our view.

The fourth advantage that GigaCloud has is deep relationships with Chinese suppliers of furniture. It has more non-passive relationships with Asian furniture manufacturers than others, and this continues to grow. It wouldn't be easy to develop those types of relationships starting from scratch. Because they are able to help these Chinese manufacturers market their products and handle their logistics for them, we think a new entrant would find it difficult to aggregate so many suppliers.

Management doesn't advertise these particular competitive advantages that we have identified. Instead, management tends to sell the story of how GigaCloud can match buyers and sellers better than others, how its logistics arm provides a more efficient path to the end consumer, and how it uses its proprietary AI technology to more efficiently pool and manage the furniture supply chain.

In our judgment, the advantages we've identified all combine together to provide GigaCloud with an economic return, roughly equal to the same net income margin as the average of the S&P 500. By being able to understand what customers want better, faster and more consistently than others, GigaCloud can purchase in-demand furniture in volume at a discounted price, and then sell it end customers. This forms the basis of GigaCloud's first party sales of furniture and its profitability.

Growth Trajectory

GigaCloud is growing quickly and picking up market share. In its recently released quarterly earnings results, GigaCloud generated a 39% year-over-year increase in revenues. Gross merchandise value traded on the platform grew by 41%. In the table below, we present to you the evolution of key metrics for the company over the last 2 years:

GCT Company Reports

It's clear that the platform is adding value for both sides of its user base. Both active buyer and seller counts continue to grow healthily. Additionally, the amount spent per buyer continues to increase much faster than rates of inflation.

As described above, GigaCloud's recent Q3 2023 results were very strong. Revenues for both services, first-party platform, and third-party platform sales all increased at robust rates of 27%, 38% and 58% respectively. As the freight cost environment remained stable, GigaCloud was able to grow gross profit margins sequentially from 26.4% in the quarter before to 27.4%. In the 3Q of the previous year, high freight costs masked the true underlying earnings power of the business. But that one-off rise in freight costs over Covid has now fully reverted to normal.

Based on management's revenue guidance for Q4 2023 and the numbers they've already seen by November, these fast rates of growth will likely continue. If the company continues to grow at its current pace, then it's likely to earn around $130 million in free cash flow in 2024. The furniture industry is currently undergoing a downturn and inventory adjustments are being made after the splurge in consumer spending during Covid lockdowns. But the table below shows how GigaCloud is growing revenues much faster than competitors, and therefore gaining market share:

Wayfair, Ethan Allen, Williams Sonoma, Restoration Hardware, GigaCloud Technology Company Reports

According to the Federal Reserve and US Census Bureau, the total amount of furniture sold in the US is around $140 billion per year, or around $700 per working adult per year. Wayfair currently makes up around one-tenth of this total spend. Completing the math, GigaCloud's platform currently only transacts around 0.5% of total furniture sales in the US. Given the value that it's adding on both sides of its platform, we believe it's not unreasonable to expect GigaCloud to be able to grow its market share towards 5% of total furniture transactions. GigaCloud has a large total addressable market within which it can organically grow for many years to come.

Additionally, GigaCloud recently signed some international leases on additional warehouse space. Not only can the business grow in the US, GigaCloud also has the opportunity to grow in Europe, parts of developed Asia as well as Canada. Now that GigaCloud has the deep relationships with thousands of furniture sellers and manufacturers, the fixed costs of replicating its business model in other countries is quite low.

Noble House Acquisition

While GigaCloud has a large runway of organic growth ahead, we consider its strategies to grow inorganically. At the end of October 2023, GigaCloud closed on its acquisition of Noble House, a fellow B2B furniture trader of similar size. Noble House was in Chapter 11 at the time of purchase, and was therefore making a loss and unable to pay back its creditors. The market was worried about any potential acquisition's dilutive impact on GigaCloud's earnings. However, we believe that the market has come to the wrong conclusion for several reasons.

First, our educated guess is that Noble House was suffering from the same factors that were masking GigaCloud's true underlying earnings power. Namely, because these B2B furniture companies provide their buyers with a fixed price of delivery, the rise in freight rates (for both shipping and trucking goods) during Covid lockdowns meant that GigaCloud was losing money on many deliveries. However, given that freight liners added significant capacity and goods spending has declined across the economy, freight rates are unlikely to spike 10-fold again.

Second, the Chapter 11 process allows GigaCloud to restructure Noble House to be more efficient and reduce its cost base. In particular, GigaCloud will be able to consolidate warehouses and benefit from scale, reducing lease costs. Additionally, GigaCloud will be able to restructure Noble's freight agreements and staffing costs to mirror their own.

Third, on the 3Q earnings call, management noted that they were working to turn Noble House around, and estimated that it would take around 2 to 3 quarters to make the acquisition earnings accretive. In the longer run, our judgment would be that Noble House will generate profit margins similar to the average of the industry before the abnormal Covid freight rate boom-bust cycle. Our estimate would be that Noble House will generate around 7-8% net income margins.

As per the recent earnings call, the acquisition will also allow GigaCloud to access many more furniture sellers and sales avenues than before. It also allows GigaCloud to consolidate warehouse space, and further entrench and diversify the competitive advantages outlined above. So unlike the market which seems to believe the purchase of Noble was a bad one that will destroy free cash flow, we believe that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings around halfway through 2024. This will complement GigaCloud's high rates of organic growth.

Valuation

And so what would you pay for a business that's growing revenues at around 40% year-over-year with sustainable competitive advantages that grow and diversify with time? In the table below, we provide the market's current valuation of the business:

GCT Reports and Author Calculations

At an estimated, current 3.3x Enterprise-Value-to-Free-Cash-Flow multiple, we believe GigaCloud is deeply undervalued. In our judgment, this undervaluation provides the investor with an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity and provides that "margin of safety" Benjamin Graham described in The Intelligent Investor.

The valuation gets really interesting if we assume that the company earns around $130 million in free cash flow next year. What would the valuation look like for the end of 2024, in 12 months' time?

GCT Company Reports and Author Calculations

Based on the assumptions above, GigaCloud is currently trading on an end-2024 Enterprise-Value-to-Free-Cash-Flow multiple of just 2.3x. This represents a free cash flow yield of around 43% per annum. In our view, there aren't many stocks in the market that offer this kind of return potential.

GigaCloud is growing earnings and revenues many multiples faster than the S&P 500. We believe that the company should be valued at least at the price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500, which is currently around 21x. The following table represents our estimate of fair value for the company:

Author Calculations

We estimate the fair value of GigaCloud's shares to be $69.30 per share, compared to the current price of around $13.45 per share. This represents 515% upside. We remain bullish on this company for the long-term because of their sustainable advantages, allowing GigaCloud to produce sustained high rates of return on shareholder equity and compounded earnings over time.

Some Points to Address Short-Seller Claims

Based on the data at hand, we note that there's a large short-seller base in the stock (around 17% of shares outstanding), and that a prominent short-seller released a report on why the company wasn't real. There's a number of points that can be made to rebut this short-seller report and we note them in this section.

The short report that was released on 28 September 2023 argues a few key things: (1) that the company is deliberately overstating their revenues given that the volume of goods moving into a few of their warehouses that their private investigators observed over a few hours at each warehouse, (2) that they don't have enough employees stated in their annual report to handle $660 million worth of GMV and that (3) the company only had a few trucks such that they couldn't be doing as much services volume as GigaCloud states in their financial reports.

The first point of rebuttal is that, as stated on the most recent earnings call, GigaCloud is still on track to become a US issuer by the end of this year. At the moment, the company is domiciled out of Cayman Islands as a holding company with their main office in Los Angeles. The company intends to become increasingly US based as the CEO is now based there. In order to complete this process, we believe it's likely that the new US-based auditor will have worked intensively on GigaCloud's accounts. If the company had something to hide, why would they voluntarily open themselves up to more intensive US-based audits?

The second point is that GigaCloud completed an independent review into its own operations and the short-seller report via international law firm White & Case LLP and FTI Consulting, a forensic accounting expert. These firms have now staked their reputations on this independent review, fully aware of the claims of the short-seller. We believe that White & Case LLP and FTI Consulting wouldn't have come to the conclusions in the recent GigaCloud press release of 13 November 2023 if they had even the slightest reason to risk their reputations.

The third point is that we spoke with three ex-employees of the company, along with three industry experts. We spoke to these ex-employees under the condition of anonymity, and reached them through their LinkedIn accounts. We organised calls of about an hour and a half with each of them. We were not rejected by any other ex-employees for calls, and they did not present any points that supported the short-seller's claims. Instead, the ex-employees countered each of the claims of the short-seller report. In particular they expressed that the 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of containers GigaCloud imports into the US each year was commensurate with a gross merchandise value of around $660 million per annum. Each of the ex-employees told us that the stock was moving both into the warehouse and out of it. It was also their judgment that a 30% gross profit margin on first-party sales was a reasonable assumption. The only point they couldn't confirm or deny in the short-seller report was the point around GigaCloud's use of AI technology, given that none of them were software engineers and the development operations were based in China. What they could, however, confirm was that GigaCloud's logistics software was first class.

The fourth point is that the short-seller report shows a clear lack of understanding of how the bulky parcel industry works. First, when we spoke to ex-employees of Amazon, they stated that Amazon used third party less-than-truckload delivery partners to fulfill the end mile for bulky goods. GigaCloud's use of third party providers is the norm in the industry, and their lack of trucks is not an issue. We believe the situation is quite the opposite with their strong relationship with their main supplier being a key advantage. Second, the short-seller researchers don't seem to understand that it's normal in the bulky items segment to use external third party labour. These two simple points demonstrate that the short-seller lacks a clear understanding of the industry.

In our opinion, the short-seller report misses the mark, and lacks an understanding of many details specific to the logistics and furniture industries. Given the large short base out there in the stock, there's potential for a significant short squeeze. Prior to the short report, the stock was trading at reasonable multiples relative to its current earnings. But the stock price didn't fully reflect the true underlying earnings power of the company because of heightened freight costs. As high freight costs prevailed in the splurge that followed Covid, the earnings reports of the company obscured the true underlying earnings power. Higher freight costs had reduced underlying earnings by the tune of around $70 million per year. Additionally, the company's revenue growth had previously stalled as a result of the furniture inventory correction, but now GigaCloud has resumed a fast pace of growth. When the market started to realize what was happening, investors bid up the stock to $18 per share, just prior to when the Noble Home acquisition was announced and the short report was released.

We're aware of some class actions attempting to be filed off the back of the short-seller report. We think this is likely to have had a depressive and distortive impact on the stock price. While there are risks involved in the purchase of GigaCloud stock, we believe its current valuation provides exceptional reward relative to these potential risks. And without the short-seller report, this deep value opportunity would never have been this good.

Risks

As we've noted in the previous section, the claims raised by the short-seller report are a risk to the investment. There are other risks surrounding the business and its ability to grow its relationships with US resellers. There's risks around competition in the furniture platform sector growing in the future. There are also risks around losing a favorable logistics supply relationship. However, given the low valuation at which the stock trades, in our opinion, the rewards far outweigh these risks. Mr. Market's valuation provides a significant margin of safety.

Summary

In summary, we believe GigaCloud is deeply undervalued. With sustainable competitive advantages that are growing and diversifying with time, we believe the stock will provide significant returns for investors over time. We think an investor would be hard-pressed to find a better value stock in the market. In our judgment, the rewards from investing in GigaCloud far outweigh the risks and the current price provides a significant margin of safety.