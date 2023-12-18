MF3d

While we were previously bullish on Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock, we are now bearish on it. In this article, we detail two big reasons why.

Recap of the BX Stock Buy Thesis

Back on October 30th, we upgraded BX stock to "Buy," and the results since then have more than justified our bullishness on the stock:

Data by YCharts

Our buy thesis for BX stock was anchored on several key strengths.

First, its diversified business model, spread across various segments within alternative assets and geographies, presented multiple avenues for growth and product innovation. This diversification helps mitigate sector-specific risks and capitalize on global growth opportunities.

Furthermore, BX's ownership of high-quality assets positions it for sustainable success across market cycles.

Another critical factor was the strong appeal of alternative assets to BX's large institutional clients, as they generally offer low correlation with traditional markets, often act as effective inflation hedges, and typically provide consistent passive income. This should help BX continue to raise funds at a prolific pace, thereby driving its long-term growth.

Additionally, we were bullish on BX because it is the global leader in the alternative asset management industry with over $1 trillion in assets under management, giving it considerable expertise and numerous competitive advantages in raising funds for investing in non-traditional assets like private equity, real estate, and hedge funds. These include its powerful brand name, expansive network, and superior proprietary data relative to its smaller peers.

Last but not least, we felt that the valuation had fallen to a point where the risk-reward profile was now firmly in favor of those holding the stock, with a 4.7% NTM dividend yield and a Wall Street analyst consensus projected at 6.1% Distributable Earnings CAGR through 2026.

Why I Am Selling BX Stock

While our bullish call had strong weight behind it and played out even better than we expected over a short period, we have now changed our view on the stock's prospects moving forward and are downgrading it to Sell. Below, we delve into two critical reasons why:

1. BX Stock Faces Unfavorable Macro Factors

The global macroeconomic landscape faces significant turbulence, presenting potential major headwinds for BX's business and reducing our growth outlook. The World Economic Forum recently highlighted the world economy's major issues: inflation, elevated interest rates, tight labor markets, and geopolitical shocks which have clouded the economic horizon​​ and made the future increasingly difficult to predict.

According to the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, global growth is expected to decelerate moving forward, falling from a 3.5% rate in 2022 to 3.0% in 2023, with a further decline anticipated in 2024. Meanwhile, the Swiss Re Institute also foresees a global economic slowdown in 2024, attributing the cause of the downturn primarily to the cumulative effects of monetary policy tightening from major developed economy central banks. Such a downturn in growth would hurt asset managers like BX, which thrive on robust economic expansion to fuel assets under management growth (thereby boosting its Fee-Related Earnings) and asset appreciation (thereby driving its Performance-Based Earnings).

Geopolitical tensions further compound the challenging outlook for BX. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development forecasts a significant contraction in global trade, projecting a nearly 5% decrease by the end of 2023 compared to 2022, with geopolitical tensions cited as a crucial factor. This is expected to continue into 2024, with a "highly uncertain and generally pessimistic" outlook for global trade volume. This will also likely weigh on BX's performance given its global presence and dependence on global economic growth and prosperity to drive results in its underlying businesses.

Further weighing on the state of the global economy - and BX's business outlook in particular - is the fact that the war in Ukraine, the outfall from COVID-19, rising tensions in the Middle East, and strained U.S.-China relations have all contributed to the recent geopolitical fragmentation of the world.

Last but not least, potential geopolitical conflicts, particularly those involving major economic powers like China and the United States, alongside renewed conflicts in the Middle East, could disrupt global energy resources and threaten broader regional global economic stability. If such scenarios play out, BX's businesses would likely suffer in a particularly profound fashion, as would its ability to fundraise.

Overall, these factors paint an increasingly risky and uncertain - if not grim - picture of BX's near-term outlook. The recent sharp escalation of geopolitical tensions and the heightened probability of a recession—potentially leading to a crash in the commercial real estate market where BX is heavily invested—pose significant threats to BX's underlying asset values, fundraising efforts, and overall performance. Given these substantial headwinds, our base-case expectations for BX's per-share Distributable Earnings growth in the coming years are being reduced from mid-to-high to low-to-mid single digits.

2. BX Stock Is Overvalued

Another reason we have turned from being bullish to bearish on BX stock is that its valuation is no longer nearly as compelling as before the recent stock price run-up. The NTM dividend yield has plunged from 4.7% to 3.2%, far below its historical averages, such as its 5-year average of 4.5% and the 10-year average of 5.8% even as interest rates remain relatively elevated.

Moreover, BX's price-to-NTM Distributable Earnings ratio stands at an inflated 26.75x, far exceeding the 10-year average of 15.2x. These overextended valuation multiples are particularly concerning in light of the aforementioned macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and headwinds. As global growth projections dip and trade contracts, the implications for asset managers like Blackstone are less than stellar​.

Investor Takeaway

Our newly bearish outlook on Blackstone Inc. stock is based on the intersection of unfavorable macro factors and its valuation reaching stretched levels. We believe that - despite BX's numerous competitive strengths and impressive track record - the dual pressures of a weakening global economic climate and heightened geopolitical unrest, coupled with BX's valuation exceeding its historical norms, create an unfavorable risk-reward profile for investors at these prices. As a result, we view Blackstone Inc. stock as a Sell and would allocate the capital elsewhere.