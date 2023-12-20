Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innovative Industrial Properties' Resilience Is Highly Commendable After The Highs And Lows

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • We have been very wrong about Innovative Industrial Properties indeed, with our previous bearish sentiments preventing us from enjoying the impressive rally observed since the August 2023 bottom.
  • The REIT has consistently delivered excellent top and bottom lines, with its tenants similarly reporting improved profitability, thanks to their drastic cost optimizations.
  • Cannabis is also expected to be rescheduled in the near-to-intermediate term, likely to accelerate adult recreational and medicinal uses in multiple states.
  • Most importantly, IIPR has successfully navigated COVID-19's extreme highs and lows, while emerging stronger with a resilient balance sheet, despite being a cannabis REIT.
  • Based on IIPR's rapid break out from the 50/ 100/ 200 moving averages, the stock may sustain its recent recovery, with $90 likely to provide an excellent support level.

Marijuana cannabis leaf against the backdrop of the setting sun

Yarygin

We previously covered Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in September 2023, discussing its mixed prospects attributed to its tenants' cash flow issues and tightened capital funding as the macroeconomic outlook remained uncertain.

Combined with the uncertain reclassification of cannabis

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Sam_12
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (1.82K)
I added a small position yesterday.
P
PeteWolf
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (67)
Thanks; I will research IIPR; however I have almost doubled my money on ILPT in last few months and I see it doubling again if rates keep dropping and that management company starts raising the dividend from a paltry one cent per Q; I guess the management company is enjoying all the bonus from sharply dropping long bond rates.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

