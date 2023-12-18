Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Fumbling Away AI Potential

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • International Business Machines Corporation continues to miss the opportunity to monetize Watson's AI technology and lacks a real growth initiative.
  • The company's Q3 earnings call revealed limited actual revenues from generative AI software.
  • Despite the recent AI hype and the Apptio deal, IBM's growth rate is fading and future growth estimates are not impressive.
  • IBM stock already trades at 16x '24 EPS targets, and the predicted growth rates don't provide a compelling reason to buy the stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

IBM Watson IoT Center

FinkAvenue

Watsonx was a leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") years ago, yet International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) fumbled away the opportunity to monetize this leading technology. The company still has an opportunity in AI working with other tech companies, but

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.19K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
RWilliam
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (8.81K)
I believe you’re correct mark. IBM is repeating its last unintelligent move to fit DIE criteria. Bad culture bad company, too bad. The female (I know her name) ceo fired all the old white men because they wanted youth culture. It’s been a disaster before and after. Quantum computing has really been a disappointment that’s why I got out and just traded it. Years of buy around 110-125 sell 140-145. I think the recent run will reverse because it’s broken.

I’d be a possible buyer again below 145 if I knew there was a long term change.
m
magenta17
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (5.27K)
We sold our position last week at a tidy profit. Thanks, IBM but there are better places to put our money!!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
IBM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.