Nikada

A Quick Take On Going International Holding Company Limited

Going International Holding Company Limited (GIT) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides financial trading backtesting solutions to financial institutions.

GIT has produced growth from a small revenue base but faces uncertainties from Chinese regulatory risks and its plans to expand into other countries.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Going International Overview

Shenzhen, China-based Going International Holding Company Limited was founded to develop a SaaS cloud-based application that assists financial firms in testing the effectiveness of their investing strategies before going live.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chao Wu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2020 and was previously the CEO of Shenzhen Quantitative Cloud Consulting Co.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Back-testing software

Enterprise management solutions

Customer software development services.

As of March 31, 2023, Going International has booked fair market value investment of $1.2 million from the company founder.

Going International Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients from among financial firms who perform financial market trading strategies.

In addition, the company also markets its enterprise management SaaS platform to small and medium businesses and has plans to expand within the Southeast Asia region.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 17.1% FYE Sept. 30 2022 14.2% FYE Sept. 30 2021 21.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing expense, has fallen to 2.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 2.9 FYE Sept. 30 2022 4.3 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Going International’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Verified Market Reports, the global market for backtesting software is expected to reach $8.5 billion by the end of 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need by financial traders to test their trading ideas before execution.

Also, the market is expected to be further enhanced by the integration of AI technologies and machine learning to allow traders to create and run more effective strategies while managing risk.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

MultiCharts

Deltix

QuantHouse

SmartQuant

AlgoTrader

TradeStation Group

AmiBroker

FXCM

Wealth Lab

Axioma

Trading Blox

NinjaTrader Group

RightEdge Systems

Build Alpha.

Going International Holding Company Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decelerating top line revenue growth rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 $ 5,528,117 97.2% FYE Sept. 30 2022 $ 7,289,037 160.9% FYE Sept. 30 2021 $ 2,793,704 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 $ 4,946,642 90.7% FYE Sept. 30 2022 $ 6,261,237 216.5% FYE Sept. 30 2021 $ 1,977,963 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 89.48% -3.1% FYE Sept. 30 2022 85.90% 21.3% FYE Sept. 30 2021 70.80% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 $ 2,847,592 51.5% FYE Sept. 30 2022 $ 3,282,376 45.0% FYE Sept. 30 2021 $ 599,128 21.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 $ 2,221,778 40.2% FYE Sept. 30 2022 $ 2,320,861 31.8% FYE Sept. 30 2021 $ 300,644 10.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. End March 31, 2023 $ 2,400,239 FYE Sept. 30 2022 $ 1,727,062 FYE Sept. 30 2021 $ 1,486,613 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of March 31, 2023, Going International had $6.0 million in cash and $4.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $4.3 million.

Going International Holding Company Limited IPO Details

Going International intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

investing in IT infrastructure and enhancing our research and product development capabilities; implementing our international expansion strategy; investing in sales, marketing and branding; and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding potential investments and acquisitions of complementary businesses, assets and technologies. Currently, we do not have any plans, commitments or understandings to acquire complementary businesses, assets and technologies. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any material legal or administrative proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO Prime Number Capital.

Commentary About Going International’s IPO

GIT is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have shown dropping top line revenue growth rate, higher gross profit and gross margin, and increasing operating and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $4.3 million.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has increased from a low base; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 2.9x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

GIT’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing backtesting software and services is moderately large due to the general trend in financialization. However, the firm faces numerous competitors in various regions.

Other important risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the unpredictable Chinese government and regulatory environment as well as its desire to expand into other Southeast Asian countries when the firm has no prior experience doing so.

The company is also a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means management may disclose substantially less information about the firm’s results and activities to shareholders.

Such company stocks have frequently performed poorly post-IPO and have a difficult time receiving analyst coverage on an ongoing basis.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion about Going International Holding Company Limited.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.