Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innoviz: One Step Away From Industry Leader

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Innoviz is on track to dominate the LiDAR industry. This might become clear in the first half of 2024.
  • The company has made significant commercial progress, securing a tier 1 supplier position with BMW and negotiating deals with other major automakers like Volkswagen.
  • Innoviz's technical progress is evident in its improved InnovizTwo LiDAR system, which offers higher resolution, extended range, and advanced software capabilities.
  • Wall Street has a 1-year price target of 178% above current values, and revenue is forecast to grow more than 1,000%.

Outsider concept. Beating competitors and dominate the market.

Olivier Le Moal

In February 2022, I published a review highlighting Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) as the likely front-runner in the nascent LiDAR space, an industry that might have a 2030 TAM in the many trillions of dollars. In June this year, I

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
2.42K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INVZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

good_points profile picture
good_points
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (71)
This article has substantial wrong information. E.g. about Tier 1 companies and possible competitors. Bosch closed its lidar department in summer, Magna had never one but is a distributor for InnovizOne (not InnovizTwo) to BMW. Continental has short and long range lidar units, long range is based on Aeye lidar developments but no know customer. Also the other two Tier 1 suppliers have no lidar products (as far as I know) except Valeo.

Valeo is currently the clear market leader outside China and has hundred thousands of lidar units on streets while Innoviz has until now exactly ZERO lidar units on streets in series cars. In addition, the claim that only Tier 1 companies are competitors for Innoviz is questionable as e.g. Luminar has major deals with Mercedes, Volvo, Polestar, Nissan. In addition, others like Microvision claims to be short before major deals, Microvision says in its last PR it is in discussions with OEMs with "significant and market-changing partnerships."

Most deals for real mass market applications are not assigned to lidar companies so it is still open which lidar companies will win.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INVZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INVZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INVZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.