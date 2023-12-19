sturti

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB), whose holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals -0.52 -8.05 0.0391 0.5391 0.0176 16.11 39.81 0.0429 0.4486 0.0202 17.90 42.41 7.40% -1.16% Constr. Materials 24.35 33.04 0.0433 0.6970 0.0672 19.34 34.47 0.0398 0.8196 0.0375 12.92 29.60 17.61% 40.24% Packaging -2.14 5.83 0.0553 1.1868 0.0249 19.44 26.32 0.0492 1.0558 0.0362 18.19 25.11 6.86% 8.98% Mining/Metals -44.42 -3.02 0.0357 0.9511 0.0004 8.01 22.95 0.0424 1.1755 0.0245 9.39 21.12 9.87% 8.14% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in basic materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

The value score has deteriorated in all subsectors due to the recent market rally.

Variation in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns in subsectors.

Momentum in basic materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The materials sector is close to 11-year averages regarding valuation and quality metrics, as reported in my S&P 500 monthly dashboard. The construction materials industry has by far the best value and quality scores in the sector. Packaging and chemicals are close to their historical baseline for both value and quality. Mining/metals is overvalued by over 40% relative to the baseline.

Fast Facts on XLB

The Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF started investing operations on 12/16/1998 and tracks the Materials Select Sector Index, which is capital-weighted. It has 28 holdings, a total expense ratio of 0.10% and a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.91%. The fund is overweight in the chemical industry, which represents 67.2% of asset value.

XLB industry breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. The portfolio is very concentrated: they represent 65.7% of asset value and the heaviest constituent weighs 20.5% (Linde plc).

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% LIN Linde plc 20.51 60.12 33.66 28.94 1.25 SHW The Sherwin-Williams Co. 7.57 26.06 33.19 30.03 0.78 APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 6.25 2.10 26.31 20.92 2.58 FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. 6.18 -43.62 27.95 27.05 1.45 ECL Ecolab, Inc. 5.17 9.60 45.75 37.84 1.16 NEM Newmont Corp. 4.49 -181.30 N/A 25.32 3.91 NUE Nucor Corp. 4.45 -38.02 8.76 9.64 1.25 DOW Dow, Inc. 3.98 -76.37 29.75 24.50 5.16 PPG PPG Industries, Inc. 3.67 32.34 24.87 19.48 1.75 CTVA Corteva, Inc. 3.43 -30.08 35.78 17.87 1.37 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

Since January 1999, XLB has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500). However, the difference in annualized return is only 49 bps. Volatility is quite high, resulting in a slightly inferior risk-adjusted performance (reported as Sharpe ratio in the next table).

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility XLB 570.41% 7.92% -59.83% 0.38 21.20% S&P 500 497.35% 7.43% -55.19% 0.41 15.39% Click to enlarge

In 2023 to date, XLB has lagged the broad index by 12% in total return:

XLB vs S&P 500, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF provides capital-weighted exposure to the materials sector. It is overweight in chemical companies and in its top holdings. Investors who are concerned by risks related to portfolio concentration may prefer the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM).

