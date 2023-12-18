Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Deal: No Soft Landings Here

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Spirit Airlines - JetBlue Airways merger is facing legal challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice, with a court decision expected in January.
  • SAVE stock price has been volatile, trading as high as $20+ and as low as slightly below $9.
  • The court is likely to rule in favor of the merger, offering a potential upside of 98.24%, but downside risks remain due to poor performance and liabilities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Special Situation Report. Learn More »

3D render of a passenger airplane landing on runway

alvarez

Back in March 7, 2023 I wrote about the Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) deal. At the time, my position was that: 1) a likely deal failure was priced in; 2) there wasn't much downside

Sign up here for a 14-day free trial of my weekly premium trade & investment ideas. Discover the best things I can find in this market. Unique and hard-to-find ideas, selected based on the presence of edge, outstanding risk/reward and being uncorrelated or being less correlated to the S&P 500. 

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.27K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bazooooka profile picture
bazooooka
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (12.8K)
Getting near being a coin flip on the risk/reward but did love it near 10. But at current prices a deal break would be a free fall and positive judgement likely doesn't even get you a 10 dollar pop as there still would be other hurdles before the finish line
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.