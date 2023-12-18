Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OppFi's High Debt Raises Long-Term Concerns

Dec. 18, 2023 1:21 PM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

  • OppFi is a fintech company that provides affordable lending options to individuals with limited access to traditional banking.
  • The company's revenue growth rates have slowed down, creating uncertainty in the market.
  • OppFi holds a significant amount of debt and may need a capital raise in the near future.
Investment Thesis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is a financial technology company that helps people with limited access to traditional banking by providing them with affordable and transparent lending options. They offer loans online, focusing on individuals who may not have a strong

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Sam Cohen is an associate of Michael Wiggins De Oliveira

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Lane Sigurd profile picture
Lane Sigurd
Today, 2:02 PM
I hate to be snarky but this reads like you didn't actually look at what the company does and how their debt is utilized.
chaeflin
Today, 1:53 PM
Company states in their latest presentation accompaning their most recent quarterly that they have $181m in borrowing capacity. up from $143m at the end of the second quarter. If its borrowing capacity continues to improve it will make refiancing $100m in 2025 relatively easy. If interest rates decline in 2025, they maybe able to refinance at a lower rate which would have a positive impact on their margins. I don't see any reason why they would have to even consider selling common stock with it trading at 9 times earnings. If it were trading at 15 times earnings or higher it would make sense to do a secondary stock offering. The future of OPFI's stock and similar companies will be tied to the direction of interest rates. If the Fed lowers rates 3 times in 2024 that should have a positive psychological impact on investors and they will be seeking low multiple financial services companies. Momentum could carry OPFI up to 15 times earnings.
