PNC Financial: Sell The Rally (Ratings Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • PNC Financial's shares have seen a significant revaluation due to strong Q3 earnings and Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates.
  • Lower interest rates could impact the bank's loan operation positively next year, but the net interest margin is set to remain under pressure.
  • With shares trading at a premium to book value and being overbought, it may be a good time to sell.

The sign for the PNC bank in Bradford, Pennsylvania, USA

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has seen a massive revaluation of its shares since October, in part due to strong third quarter earnings but also because of Jerome Powell's recent comments that the Federal Reserve sees no

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

The Dividend Dude
Today, 3:01 PM
Bought at $111 this year. Stock has a strong dividend track record over the past several years and is currently fairly valued. No reason to sell now.
thirdcamper
Today, 2:21 PM
I bought into PNC in May in blocks at $113.92, $115.50, and $123, and am up 28%, one of my better performers for the year. I will not be selling as a buy and hold investor. There probably will be a pullback near-term, but I still think it has another 10% to go up in the next two years annually, and then will do quite well across five years. I also bought in at an excellent yield. I'm holding without adding.
ndardick
Today, 1:45 PM
I essentially agree with your Final Thoughts. I too bought PNC in the wake of the financial chaos in the Spring, and on Friday I brought the whole position in PNC down to a half position but with PNC still yielding 4% and trading at a p/e of 11, I am going to see what happens over the next few weeks in deciding whether to keep the remaining position in PNC. PNC is still what I consider a Super Regional Bank, and regional banks as a whole are getting more traction now.

Here is a redacted comment I posted on another SA article this morning that reveals where I am coming from at this particular time:

"I prefer ... to be invested in the financial sector in banks such as JPM, C, PNC and TFC rather than V, which I recently sold. I obviously prefer stocks with higher dividends and lower p/e ratios. Accordingly, I have also recently jettisoned our BX and BLK based upon price jumps that challenge their current (as opposed to their long term) valuations.

"FWIW, our financial sector holdings were previously almost 4x the Financial Sector weighting in the S&P, and now we are down to a more prudent 2x that sector in our portfolio."

In the financial sector, I still own CB and FSK in addition to the aforementioned banks.

I definitely feel that now is a time to be trimming stocks rather than adding to them. I find it challenging to find a stock that I am willing to buy at current market prices when I compare those prices to what I regard as their short term valuations.
