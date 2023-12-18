Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tobacco Stocks: Valuing Them Correctly Using Imperial Brands As A Case Study

Summary

  • Valuing tobacco stocks using conventional methods (e.g., P/E, P/FCF, EV/EBITDA) can lead to overly optimistic expectations due to the known challenges of the cigarette industry.
  • The article discusses an alternative, scenario-based valuation approach. Its main advantages are its simplicity and the comprehensibility of the conclusions that can be drawn from it.
  • The method is illustrated using the example of Imperial Brands stock, a U.K. tobacco company known for its weak market position and lack of a meaningful smoke-free portfolio.
  • Despite the company's weak position and the use of severely negative scenarios, IMMBY stock represents a solid investment opportunity.

Introduction

My regular readers know that I am a rather conservative investor who is wary of investing in companies that trade at very high multiples and have little or no short-term cash flow (i.e., growth stocks). Of course, this does not mean that

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMBBF, MO, PM, BTAFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Article Update Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (5.11K)
Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" under the article and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.
M
Mylett
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (21)
Think this is the correct approach of valuing these businesses.

Also my gut tells me that the decline in combustibles will not be as dramatic as one says now regulators are starting to ban vapes and tackle illicit vapes globally. If that is the case, imbb made the right decisions to not engage materially. It reminds me of the car makers, which now are pivoting from evs back to ice or hybrids.

Regarding IMBB, it came on my radar this year because of the shareholder returns (massive buybacks and dividends). I personally don't like buying a non grower at the highs of the range. So I wait for a better entry point.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (5.11K)
@Mylett I consider these scenarios as "too pessimistic" as well, but I think it's reassuring to know the stock is still a good value should they materialize. Eventually, the industry decline rate will level off, and due to the low capital intensity, I think IMBBY (and other tobacco companies) can scale their combustible operations very well.

Good point on the vapes. If regulators are indeed looking to go against vapes on a broad basis (not only illegal products), BTI will be positioned comparatively poorly.

I like Imperial because it's so easy to understand and to monitor - not that many moving parts. It's a declining (volume wise) cigarettes business, plain and simple.
T
Tempyy
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (111)
Long $IMBBY with an average cost of $19.00. Since my assumptions aren't as bearish as the scenarios written above, my price target is about $29.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (5.11K)
@Tempyy Thanks for sharing your price target. I hope the article wasn't understood in the sense that I expect such scenarios to materialize. I really doubt the future of IMBBY is that negative, so my return expectations are higher. But it is really reassuring - in my view - that even under these bearish scenarios, the stock is a good value today.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (2.44K)
Tobacco stocks are a welcome addition to a retirees portfolio due to the amount of earnings paid to shareholders and because they are mature businesses they can afford to do that. As Warren Buffett once said: it’s the only business I know of where you make the product for a penny and sell it for a dollar and the sweetener is it’s addictive. Cash dividends paid by the tobacco companies are spectacular and if you’re already retired it’s not likely you will live long enough to see them go out of business.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (5.11K)
@Always Bullish I agree on them being a welcome additon to an income-oriented portfolio. I am not retired so *might* see one or the other tobacco company go out of business. And while I am not looking to be still long the stock when that happens, I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Imperial Brands is in fact priced for terminal decline.
g
grcinak
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (1.89K)
Interesting article. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (5.11K)
@grcinak Great to read you found the article interest, thanks for reading.
