PTY: This 10% Yielder Is Underwater, But The Prospects Are Still Attractive

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund offers an attractive yield of around 10.6%.
  • Yet, the dividend is underwater as there is a notable gap in the underlying coverage. The fact that most of PTY's AuM is placed in high-risk segments makes matters worse.
  • Moreover, PTY carries ~27% of external leverage, which could magnify any further declines in PTY's holdings.
  • The fact that interest rates are becoming more accommodative should send PTY's price higher from here because of the duration profile and short-term funding at the external leverage front.
  • For me, PTY remains too speculative with its dividend likely to be revised downwards, but over the foreseeable future, the probability is high of experiencing a solid performance.

PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is another CEF managed by PIMCO that delivers a rather attractive yield of ~10.6% level.

PTY applies a dynamic and diverse asset allocation strategy, where there is a great distribution across different duration

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Alex Mcpherson profile picture
Alex Mcpherson
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (240)
Everything you say may be true, butt:
PTY has a long history of successfully navigating many crisis.
Dot com, GFC, COVID, to name the big ones. Paid dividends thru all of them. A small dividend cut is a minor hiccup, should it occur. What’s your super safe, historically pristine alternative?
