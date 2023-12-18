Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ebix Bankruptcy Unlikely To Be The End For Common Equity Holders

Dec. 18, 2023 1:00 PM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)
Henrik Alex
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Following a number of unsuccessful debt refinancing and asset divestment efforts, beleaguered insurance exchanges provider Ebix has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • The company hopes to address more than $600 million in secured debt through the sale of selected North American insurance assets in a court-supervised auction.
  • However, Ebix only managed to secure a $400 million stalking horse bid, which might result in the requirement to pursue additional asset sales.
  • According to the terms of the restructuring support agreement, the company is expected to emerge from bankruptcy by mid-June at the latest point.
  • Should Ebix indeed manage to emerge from bankruptcy with its remaining asset base, including its Indian subsidiary EbixCash, largely intact, the beaten-down stock might represent a real bargain at current levels.
Businessman reads Bankruptcy Chapter 11 book.

designer491

Following a number of unsuccessful debt refinancing and asset divestment efforts as well as a stalled attempt to launch an initial public offering for its Indian EbixCash payment solutions subsidiary in recent quarters, beleaguered insurance exchanges provider Ebix, Inc.

Comments (3)

dlvvlv profile picture
dlvvlv
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (4.55K)
Henrik, I assume that you are at hold or speculative buy (or did I miss it in my quick read of the article?).
C
Clark158f1
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (5.74K)
Henrik is a stand up guy. I have followed him for years and he always provides a reasoned, well thought out opinion.

While I am not a member of his paid group I'm sure he provides the same value to his members.
Maschuette profile picture
Maschuette
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (2.17K)
Now that they are in bankruptcy i think it will be too easy to dilute shareholders and eliminate debt. I dont think shareholders will get wiped out but they will lose a large chunk of the business. I got out this morning and am going to wait for it to drop down to pennies. Then ill buy it back.
