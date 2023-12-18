Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Compania de Minas Buenaventura: A Major Share Price Opportunity Before Further Headwinds

Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • I give a Sell rating for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. due to recent whopping rise in stock price.
  • BVN's sales heavily depend on the copper market, which is at risk due to weak near-term conditions and potential recession in the US.
  • BVN's financial situation is not solid, and in general the production is not improving.

A “Sell” Rating on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

This analysis suggests that retail investors take some profit from the investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) – a Lima, Peru-based explorer and miner of copper, gold, and other metals

Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Comments (2)

Buddudharma
Today, 2:20 PM
Very disappointed long-term shareholder here, so I generally have no issues with the Sell rating. I find it difficult, however, to take any of your anlysis seriously if you haven`t even been able to identify the root cause for the recent stock price increase: Chilean copper giant Antofagasta has bought a 19% stake in Buenaventura last week.
ogremakingcash33
Today, 2:39 PM
@Buddudharma Was literally going to make the same point myself about the author's analysis.
I'm also a long-term shareholder, trying to figure out when I dump this. I do see gold going to $2,500 this year tho, and BVN will skyrocket higher if it does. Hard to decide what to do.
