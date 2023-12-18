Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Stocks Could Go Much Higher Next Year

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has surged by 16% since the end of the correction, indicating more upside in the new year.
  • While the SPX is overbought and may experience a consolidation phase, the setback should be temporary before continuing higher.
  • The Fed's dovishness and AI industry growth are driving bullishness in the market, with expectations of higher stock prices in 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Financial Prophet get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Money growth

PM Images

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has surged, moving relentlessly higher in the last two months of the year. The SPX is up by about 16% since the late summer/fall correction ended. These are exceptional gains, and while they indicate more upside in the

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
44.45K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

F
FalconCowboy
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (262)
Good analysis. I’d say it’s a good reminder to continue to dollar cost average into the s and p with at least a fraction of your cash flow, as markets are unpredictable even by the sharpest of minds out there. You’ll guarantee yourself a market rate of return with at least some of your capital, whatever that may be. Then, if you choose to do so, intelligently seek some alpha with the rest.
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (1.36K)
I play contrarian - when markets are bullish. I stay neutral in the short term esp waiting for the pullback. I am hopeful for a better entry point in some days before new year.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (1.69K)
very nice exclent write up as always t y very much viktor @Victor Dergunov
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (25.21K)
I certainly wouldn't complain if we climbed another 20-25% from here next year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.