The Stock Market Is Taking A Massive Gamble On Rates And Earnings

The recent rally in stocks has come despite earnings estimates for the fourth quarter dropping and 2024 earnings estimates also starting to move lower. This has pushed the PE ratio back to the upper end of its range, meaning that stocks may not live up to the lofty expectations being priced in, given the recent run up in prices.

Since early October, fourth quarter earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have fallen by roughly 5%, dropping to $54.71 per share from around $57.70. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2024 also are declining, dropping by roughly 2% since peaking in early September to $56.16 per share.

Meanwhile, we're also seeing earnings estimates for 2023 move back down to the low end of their range while 2024 earnings estimates decline. The big thing is the divergence we're currently seeing between the recent rise in stock prices and the sideways to lower moves in earnings estimates.

This has driven the PE ratio up to 19.4 on the S&P 500, which is now back to being in line with the S&P 500's peak before the COVID-19 decline, which makes the current market multiples on the more expensive of history over the past 30 years, except for the technology bubble of the late 1990s and the COVID bubble.

This has pushed the spread between the S&P 500 1-year forward earnings yield and the 10-year rate back to levels on par with the late 1990s. This makes one wonder how today's valuations are the equivalent to where the market was at its peak in late 2021 and early 2022, with bond yields significantly higher and on par with a period of time that was a massive bubble vs. bonds.

Additionally, it's important to remember that the Fed doesn't even control rates at the back of the yield unless it's through QE, and if anything, QT is likely to keep long-term rates higher, and the yield curve is deeply inverted. Typically, the yield curve peaks when the 10-year minus the 2-year is positive by around 250 to 300 bps. That means the 2-year rate could fall to a range of 95 bps to 1.45%, which would be way below Fed projections, and the 10-year wouldn't have to move.

Assuming the yield curve did steepen that much from its current -50 bps, based on history, it would suggest the US entered recession at some point along that process, which would push earnings estimates even lower.

It would seem like chasing this rally would come back to hurt because the market appears to have already priced in the best-case scenario for earnings while taking a massive gamble on rates on the back of the curve going much lower from current levels.