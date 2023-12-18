Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 To Decline To 3,500 Points By The End Of 2024 (A Contrarian View)

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.51K Followers

Summary

  • I predict that the S&P 500 will decline to 3,500 by the end of 2024 due to various factors such as higher oil prices and a slowing economy.
  • If the prediction is correct, it would make 2024 the second-worst year for the S&P 500 in terms of performance so far this century.
  • The current high P/E multiple of the S&P 500 suggests that the market is overpriced and any indication of a failure to reduce interest rates could trigger a significant correction.
  • The first half of 2024 may continue to see a stock market rally, which might be a good time to reduce stock exposure, while the second half could become a potentially beneficial stock buying window of opportunity.

S&P 500 index in red downward arrow with decreasing stack of coins. Bearish run market in United States US stock market.

John Kevin

Investment thesis: On the surface, it may look like the Federal Reserve may have managed the worst flareup in inflationary pressures in the past four decades rather well. Inflation is down, while the economy is yet to show clear signs

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.51K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, CNQ, ALB, F, NOK, DOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
royal options
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (678)
One thinks 3500 another thinks 5000. I forget how many last year felt it was a drop by year end. Few expected 20%+ to the upside by year end
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
IVV
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.