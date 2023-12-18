AMD: Bullish Momentum Likely As AI Market Share Improves

David Becker

In the previous article about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) published in July 2023, it was mentioned that it is inevitable that Big Tech AI users like Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), and others will add AMD’s AI chip. It was also noted that “If AMD is able to partner with a single cloud platform for its AI chips, it can launch a major bullish momentum for the stock.”

We have seen a big jump in AMD stock following the recent announcement of Microsoft and Meta that they will buy AMD’s AI chips as an alternative to Nvidia (NVDA). AMD’s stock has jumped by 20% since the recent announcement, and we could see a further bull run as other big tech players also consider AMD’s AI chips.

The previous article mentioned three big reasons to be optimistic about AMD’s AI chips. They are:

AMD's AI chips are good enough They win on price and flexibility A single announcement will push other big players to also consider AMD.

These three reasons will continue to be the driving reason behind steady growth in AMD’s AI chips, which should start making a big impact on top line and bottom line growth within a few quarters. AMD stock is still quite cheap when we compare it to Nvidia stock and look at the long-term growth potential of the company within the AI industry.

Announcement by Microsoft and Meta was inevitable

The tech industry is seeing a massive interest for AI tools that require very powerful AI chips. Nvidia has cornered most of the market share due to its first-mover advantage. However, Nvidia’s chips are not cheap. Even well-funded companies using Nvidia’s chips like OpenAI have complained that the cost is eye-watering. For big tech cloud players, this is more important because they build AI tools that clients then use. If the cost of AI chips is too high, it would significantly impact the margins of the cloud companies.

YCharts

Figure: AMD’s stock price movement after the announcement. Source: YCharts.

Besides the pricing, another major reason for choosing AMD is that big tech companies would not want to become completely dependent on a single vendor for their chip requirement. It gives Nvidia too much bargaining power and makes it difficult for other companies to plan their future AI roadmap. Hence, AMD provides good flexibility for companies requiring AI chips.

Many analysts have pointed out that it would not be easy to replace Nvidia CUDA ecosystem. This is a challenge for AMD and the tech companies opting for AMD’s AI chips, but eventually, we will see some workarounds. AMD has its ROCm software suite, and it is investing heavily in improving this technology.

Opening the floodgates

The recent announcement by Microsoft and Meta will encourage other companies to partner with AMD. Within the cloud industry, most of the market share is cornered by big three players, which are Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft, and Alphabet/Google (GOOG). All of them have massive resources and are seeing an increase in competition. In recent earnings, Google reported lower-than-expected results in the cloud segment, which caused the single-biggest drop in the company’s stock price.

This shows the importance of the cloud business for the performance of their respective stocks. If any one of them does not use AMD’s AI chips, it would put them in a position of disadvantage in terms of pricing and capabilities offered to clients. Hence, it is highly likely that all of them will eventually make a big investment for AMD’s AI chips.

AMD report

Figure: Performance claim made by AMD for its AI chips compared with Nvidia. Source: AMD, Tom's Hardware.

Other tech companies using AI chips will also need to consider AMD’s AI chips as they gain more market share. There has been some back and forth between Nvidia and AMD regarding whose chips are better. This was expected, as these benchmark results can impact the buying decisions worth billions of dollars by AI chip clients. However, more important than the benchmark results is the fact that Microsoft and Meta have announced their buying decision for AMD’s chips. This shows that the chips are good enough and can be used as an alternative to Nvidia’s expensive AI chips.

Future trajectory of AMD's AI chips

AMD’s management has also increased the total addressable market, or TAM, for AI GPUs to $400 billion by 2027 from $150 billion mentioned earlier. This shows that the management sees a big growth potential within this industry and it would be investing heavily in improving the AI chips over the next few iterations. Recently, AMD’s CEO Lisa Su mentioned that they could report $2 billion worth of data center GPU sales in 2024. In comparison, NVidia reported $14 billion of data center sales in the recent quarter alone. There is a massive gap between Nvidia and AMD in terms of future revenue estimate from AI chip sales.

However, this will work as an advantage for AMD as the company steadily improves its market share. Nvidia has over 90% of the market share in this industry, and it is inevitable that it will lose market share and lucrative margins as AMD gains more clients. It should be noted that AMD gained a better valuation compared to Intel (INTC) despite having a lower market share. The main reason is the market share improvement in AMD, which has been rewarded by Wall Street.

Counterpoint Analysis

Figure: Market share difference in data center CPU market. Source: Counterpoint Analysis.

Bullish growth in AMD in 2024

AMD stock has risen by 120% in 2023. This has caused many analysts to announce a reduction in upside potential in 2024. However, it should be noted that AMD has not yet delivered the AI chips which will be the key driver for future growth in the stock. Next year will be a very important period for AMD as it sees direct competition with Nvidia. We will get feedback on the performance of AMD’s AI chips against many parameters. Nvidia has already set a very high benchmark, and if AMD can even come close enough to it, we should see better sentiment towards the stock.

YCharts

Figure: Comparison of key metrics between AMD and Nvidia. Source: YCharts.

AMD’s forward P.E multiple is higher than that of Nvidia. This metric is used by many bearish analysts to point out that AMD stock is running very hot. However, the forward earnings prediction will change once AMD’s AI chips start gaining traction. It is highly likely that Nvidia will suffer some erosion of margins in 2024 as the initial hype of AI wears off and companies consider AMD’s chips as a good enough cheap alternative. AMD’s market cap is less than 20% of Nvidia, while its P/S ratio is one-third of Nvidia.

The future growth momentum of AMD stock will depend a lot on the trajectory of its AI chips. The recent announcement is a good signal that big tech companies are willing to consider AMD as an alternative for their AI chip requirement. In the next few iterations, AMD will close the gap with Nvidia in terms of chip performance, and this should improve the revenue and margin estimate for the company. Despite a high valuation and a big bull run in 2023, AMD stock is a good buy-and-hold option to ride the AI momentum in the next few years.

Investor Takeaway

The announcement by Microsoft and Meta about using AMD as an alternative to Nvidia was inevitable. Nvidia gained massive pricing leverage by being the sole provider of AI chips in 2023. If this continued in the long run, it would hurt the bottom line of even the big tech players. AMD offers a good enough alternative, and the current benchmark results are promising for the company.

AMD still needs to make significant improvements in its ROCm software ecosystem to compete with Nvidia’s CUDA. However, AMD wins hands down in terms of pricing, flexibility, and provides additional options to AI chip clients. AMD could deliver better-than-expected margins as the AI chip market share increases. This should improve the sentiment towards the stock and build a long-term bullish rally. Despite the current valuation levels, AMD stock is a good option in the AI industry.