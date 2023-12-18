Why 2024 Could Be The Year Of NIO

Andy Feng

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has managed to stage a strong comeback in terms of deliveries in the third-quarter and, so far, in the first two months of the fourth-quarter. Heading into FY 2024 with solid delivery momentum, I believe 3 key trends will stand out that could either make the electric vehicle start-up a major winner... or a big loser. Amongst the things that I will be watching in FY 2024 are NIO's delivery momentum, the firm's vehicle margin trend and the shift away from sport utility vehicles toward sedans. The economic backdrop in China seems favorable and NIO's vehicle margins moved in the right direction in the third-quarter. I believe NIO has a major chance for a revaluation in 2024 and I continue to bet big on the EV manufacturer!

Previous rating

Only in January 2023 did China's economy really come out of COVID-19 lockdowns and delivery growth rates were likely not going to be great, as I detailed here with a Hold rating in January. I argued a Buy rating in February given that a reopening of China's economy and the unleashing of pent-up demand could boost NIO's delivery growth which took longer than expected (until the second half of the year).

NIO did manage to deliver strong sedan growth overall, benefited from a rebound in consumer demand for electric vehicles in the second half of the year and the valuation became successively more attractive as well: NIO became a value stock in February, in my opinion, but shares are still down about 10% since.

I upgraded NIO to a strong buy in October following the raise of additional capital to finance the company's sedan ramp. NIO raised $1.0B in new funds from a convertible notes offering which improved the start-up’s liquidity run-way. Heading into FY 2024, I see 3 major trends that I believe will determine how well NIO’s shares could do in the coming year.

1. China’s economy and associated tailwinds for delivery momentum

NIO managed to grow its deliveries, on a YoY basis, considerably from the month of July onwards as China's economy started to bounce back from the country's devastating COVID-19 lockdowns. New product launches -- such as the EC6, an electric coupe sport utility vehicle -- also helped generate new buyer interest.

China’s economy is seeing a strong rebound in 2023, with the country's GDP growing 4.9% in Q3'23 which allowed NIO to tap into growing demand for its electric vehicle line-up. NIO delivered 15,959 electric vehicles in November, showing 13% year over year growth. On average, NIO delivered approximately 16k electric vehicles in the last three months.

CarNewsChina

Spending attitudes of Chinese consumers also seem to be improving with national retail sales soaring 10.1% in November. With economic activity and consumer spending growing, I believe NIO could face supportive economic tailwinds in 2024 as well.

Bloomberg

2. Vehicle margin trend

I have been worried about NIO’s margin trend, especially in the first-quarter, which is when the firm's vehicle margins dropped as low as 5.1% due to growing pricing pressure in the Chinese electric vehicle industry. It was chiefly U.S. company Tesla (TSLA) that increased the pressure on EV prices in China due to multiple rounds of price cuts for its most popular models in order to spur demand.

In the last two quarters, however, NIO has seen an upsurge in its vehicle margins, and this was especially true for the third-quarter (results of which were released on December 5, 2023), indicating that favorable economic tailwinds and a rebound in consumer spending have actually helped NIO and other electric vehicle start-ups improve their margin trajectories.

In Q3’23 results released on December 5th, NIO reported a vehicle margin of 11.0%, showing a 4.8 PP increase compared to the second-quarter. NIO’s vehicle margins improved 1.1 PP Q/Q in Q2’23 and the margin improvements in Q3'23 have been driven by an improved demand situation that ties back to the economic growth and consumer spending tailwinds discussed in the previous section.

For context, XPeng (XPEV) still had negative vehicle margins of 6.1% in Q3'23 -- which is one reason why I only see the EV start-up as a hold right now -- while Li Auto managed to defend vehicle margins at the 21% level in the third-quarter. The fastest Q/Q growth in vehicle margins was in Q3’23, however.

NIO

Strong vehicle margins are correlated with an EV firm’s profitability timeline and it should be no surprise that the company with the highest vehicle margins, Li Auto, is also expected to be profitable this year while NIO investors still have to wait a couple of years until this milestone is reached. Heading into FY 2024, I believe the margin trend for NIO is favorable with two consecutive quarters of growing vehicle margins and margin growth accelerating significantly in the third-quarter.

Although NIO's revenues grew 47% year over year in the third-quarter, to 19.1B Chinese Yuan ($2.61B), the EV maker is still generating massive losses... which I believe is the single biggest reason why NIO's share price has not performed as well as I expected in February. In Q3'23, NIO generated a net loss of 4.56B Chinese Yuan ($624.6M) and therefore continued its negative net income trend.

NIO is expected to remain unprofitable until at least FY 2026 while Li Auto is already expected to achieve profitability this year. New electric vehicle models primed for China (such as more luxury sedans) and for export markets could accelerate this timeline, but given that NIO has had its fair share of disappointments with its production ramp, especially in FY 2022, I believe the consensus timeline is the timeline to stick with.

Data by YCharts

NIO demonstrated its ability to raise additional funds from investors to finance the growth of its EV portfolio and the company had $3.3B in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the September quarter. NIO just received a $2.2B strategic investment from an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm which will further support its growth and extend the firm's liquidity runway. Despite NIO not being profitable right now, I believe the revenue and vehicle margin trend matter more than achieving profitability at this time.

3. Growing sedan delivery share

NIO’s sedan delivery share is likely going to continue to grow in FY 2024 as the company is shifting away from the super-competitive SUV market and betting big on a small number of reasonably successful sedans, such as the ET7 and the ET5 and their facelifted versions. NIO's sedan share, as a percent of total monthly deliveries, grew to 33.9% in November, showing a 7.5 PP gain since September. In the long term, I believe NIO's sedans could account for a 50% delivery share. As the market for SUVs has become super competitive and crowded in recent years, NIO's ET5 and ET7 sedan models may be the firm's best bet to achieve strong delivery growth in FY 2024 and beyond.

NIO ET7/ET5 Metrics Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Total Deliveries 10,707 20,462 19,329 15,641 16,074 15,959 NIO Sedan Deliveries 4,324 6,396 7,314 4,137 4,988 5,414 M/M Growth 15.0% 47.9% 14.4% -43.4% 20.6% 8.5% Sedan Delivery Share 40.4% 31.3% 37.8% 26.4% 31.0% 33.9% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

NIO's valuation compared against Li Auto and XPeng

Li Auto has decoupled in my view from its EV rivals and is in the best profit and margin situation, but ironically still achieves a much lower price-to-revenue ratio than XPeng… despite executing better. EPS estimates currently available for the three EV companies reveal that only Li Auto is expected to be able to turn a profit on its EV operations this year. Both XPeng and NIO are still expected to lose money.

NIO is the cheapest of the top three Chinese EV makers, despite seeing rather significant margin gains in the third-quarter. I believe NIO’s low price-to-revenue ratio of 1.2X does not accurately reflect the major improvements in total delivery volume and margins that have taken place in the last five months especially.

From a valuation perspective, I believe NIO has the strongest recovery potential and could trade at least at the same valuation factor as XPeng (1.7X) since NIO has stronger margins and ramps up its EV portfolio quickly. NIO also had stronger margin expansion than XPeng in Q3'23 and has about a comparable monthly delivery volume (Li Auto is well ahead, however).

With a 1.7X revenue multiplier, NIO would have a fair value of at least $11... which is a dynamic number that can change depending on how fast the company is making progress in terms of achieving profitability. New product launches or new strategic investors signing on to NIO's mission could also be catalysts for NIO's shares in 2024. My views on NIO have not materially changed this year and I still believe that China's economy and growing demand for EVs will push NIO's deliveries much higher in the future. If NIO can sustain its delivery momentum (as I expect) and grow its vehicle margins, I believe NIO could face strong valuation tailwinds in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Risks with NIO

NIO was, is and will remain a high-risk electric vehicle play. Besides the obvious political risks that involve Chinese stocks, NIO is still not profitable and, opposed to Li Auto, investors will have to wait a couple of years before actual profits show up on the company’s profit and loss statement. As the biggest commercial risk for NIO I would name the margin trend because this trend is directly related to the company’s profitability timeline. A dip in vehicle margins would likely extend the timeline and potentially cause headwinds for NIO's shares.

Final thoughts

NIO is bringing to close a year that started on dire terms, but the company has had a number of successes including a demonstrated ability to raise capital, boost deliveries, launch new EV models and reverse its margin trend... and these are great preconditions for 2024 to be the year of NIO.

The electric vehicle start-up saw a massive increase in deliveries, starting in the third-quarter, however and NIO now has a monthly average delivery volume around 16k. NIO is set to enter FY 2024 with considerable delivery momentum, especially if China's economic activity (GDP, industrial output and consumer spending) continue on their current trendlines. What I believe will determine NIO’s chances for a major upwards revaluation are the vehicle margin trend and the ability to push more sedans into the market. With a growing sedan share and a low valuation, I believe the risk setup for NIO remains highly favorable heading into FY 2024!