Why 2024 Could Be The Year Of NIO

Dec. 18, 2023 4:52 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock5 Comments
Summary

  • NIO has experienced strong delivery momentum in Q3 and in the first two months of Q4, with close to 16k electric vehicles delivered on average in the last three months.
  • The favorable economic backdrop in China, including strong consumer spending, could be expected to support NIO's delivery growth in 2024.
  • NIO has seen a material improvement in its vehicle margins in Q3 as well.
  • Going forward, NIO is going to push its sedan line-up aggressively. The firm's potential for a share price revaluation remains promising, in my opinion.
NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has managed to stage a strong comeback in terms of deliveries in the third-quarter and, so far, in the first two months of the fourth-quarter. Heading into FY 2024 with solid delivery momentum, I believe 3 key trends will stand out

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

G
Gregary
Today, 6:14 PM
Comments (675)
It's not if but when, this is a long term play and they are still building the business.
w
wby8256
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (122)
Too much competition and the swapping business model being a money loser is enough to write off NIO as ever becoming a major player. They will struggle just to keep their 2% NEV market share in China. I think Abu Dhabi was foolish to extend another lifeline, but I'm sure they have ways of making the transaction profitable.
078956
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (1K)
@wby8256 the swapping is the only line of business that is profitable
w
wby8256
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (122)
@078956 LOL
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (1.69K)
anothre very nice write t y very much again @The Asian Investor
