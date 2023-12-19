Banks Just Raised The Ceiling On Real Estate Returns

porcorex/E+ via Getty Images

Real estate long-term returns are 50% higher than 2 years ago.

I intend to fully back up this statement with reasoning, but it all stems from a recent SLOOS (Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey) showing that banks have materially tightened construction lending standards.

I believe this is the single greatest piece of news for real estate investment trusts, or REITs, in the last year, and yet it was interpreted as a negative. On face value, it sounds negative. It sounds like real estate will have a harder time accessing capital, which is bad... right?

No, it actually increases growth rates.

This article will detail the underlying mechanisms of REITs to show why it is actually excellent news for long-term growth of REITs.

Misreporting on REITs

One of my biggest gripes about the way real estate is discussed in the financial news is that it is treated as a monolith. There will be a piece of news, and the pundit says it is either good or bad for real estate. Such blanket statements are intrinsically incorrect because there are so many moving parts in real estate and they often move in opposite directions. Any piece of news that is good for one aspect is inevitably bad for another.

Thus, investing in REITs is about distilling the big piece of news into how it affects each moving part. This process brings clarity to the underlying mechanisms and allows one to discern that a given piece of news is bad for entities A, B and C, but beneficial for entities X, Y, and Z.

There are many moving parts here, but the most relevant ones to this discussion follow.

Moving parts:

Cost of capital

Return hurdles

Real estate NOI.

With these mechanical factors in mind, let us look directly at the SLOOS news and break down how it impacts each layer.

News item - Banks tighten standards on construction loans

The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, is a monthly report that gauges bank's lending practices. The most recent read showed a dramatic tightening in lending standards.

SLOOS

The spike in 2023 tightness is a remarkable data point because it has historically only spiked that high during times of distress, such as during COVID or the Financial Crisis.

Having lending standards this tight during a strong macroeconomic environment is truly unusual. The SLOOS is usually quite accurate, but it is also backed up by The National Association of Home Builders, which reports:

"A majority (71.7%) of banks tightened standards for construction and land development loans."

The direct impact of the tightening is a reduction in construction loan demand, with construction loan demand dropping off a cliff.

SLOOS

So that is the news item.

Now let's get into how it affects the various entities within real estate.

Direct mechanical impact - hurdle rate

Loans are harder to obtain and more expensive, which raises the hurdle rate.

Development projects naturally fall into a spectrum of expected returns ranging from the poorly planned to the masterfully opportunistic.

Poorly conceived projects have negative expected return. One could build a trophy office tower in the middle of a desert, but that would, of course, have a negative expected return, as it would be expensive and there are minimal demand drivers to attract tenants for income. These projects, for obvious reasons, generally do not progress beyond initial planning.

On the other end of the spectrum would be an undersupplied property being delivered into a high demand submarket at an opportunistic time. Such projects have very high expected returns and will almost always be followed through.

The hurdle rate is the internal rate of return (IRR) necessary for projects to be economically viable. Only those above the "good enough line" actually get funded. Shown below are the bell curves of potential construction projects in the pre-bank-tightening and post-bank-tightening worlds.

2MC

When banks provided easier and cheaper capital to developers, maybe the top 40% of projects met return hurdles and got funded.

Now, with bank funding both more expensive and more difficult to obtain, only the upper echelon of projects is good enough to meet the hurdle rate. Projects that are merely good are probably not going to commence.

Essentially, the hurdle rate has been raised (shifted to the right in the image above). A higher IRR is now necessary.

Impacts of higher hurdle rate

With fewer projects meeting the now higher good enough line, substantially fewer developments will occur.

The theory was explained above, and it is also showing up in the data. Apartment construction starts are down 41% year-over-year.

RealPage

Census data on construction is likely inflated, with industry experts such as Jay Parsons, chief economist at RealPage, thinking actual starts are going to be materially lower. In a very worthwhile piece He discusses why he believes the census is overestimating starts.

RealPage

Similar data is coming in for shopping centers. Green Street is projecting nearly 0 new construction through 2027.

Green Street

The simple reason is that with cost of capital high and lending standards tight, most projects just don't pencil.

So, I think the effect is quite clearly that there will be less construction.

Entities that are hurt and those which benefit

Here are the interested parties:

Construction companies

Development intermediaries

Real estate owners.

Construction companies usually get paid a certain percentage of the project value, with the costs of the project passing through to the owner/developer.

As such, the construction company is largely indifferent to expenses and merely wants as much volume as possible. Reduced construction due to tightness of bank capital is a clear negative for construction companies.

For larger projects, there are usually quite a few intermediaries between the eventual owner and the physical construction of the property. These development planner sorts of roles often get what is called a "promote" where their equity interest in the property is quite small, but in exchange for the work they put in they get some sort of back-end compensation if the project is successful.

These development intermediaries also like high volume. More work is more chances for that big promote payday. Development intermediaries are likely not happy about the tightness of lending.

Finally, we get to the real estate owners. This is the group that benefits materially.

The return on existing owned real estate is its Net Operating Income (NOI). In the long run, NOI growth is governed by construction activity. Allow me to elaborate.

All things in economics and finance function in some sort of equilibrium naturally enforced by supply and demand. Long-term real estate returns are kept within bounds. Construction activity functions as a ceiling on returns.

If the NOI of existing real estate gets too high, developers will want a piece of that and build competing supply. If NOI gets too low, development activity ceases and the reduced new supply brings NOI back up. Thus, the rate of return of existing real estate at a macro level has both a floor and a ceiling. Of course, it can break through these for individual properties, but at a sector level it stays tightly bound.

Well, the ceiling of returns for existing real estate has just been raised by the banks.

With the higher hurdle rate for development, NOI is now allowed to get higher before it becomes viable for developers to build.

Given the higher cost of capital and the tightened construction lending, I would estimate the ceiling is now about 300 basis points higher than it was just a few years ago.

Let me walk through the numbers here to show just how massive of a difference that is.

Real estate is 50% better than 2 years ago

Back in the zero interest rate environment with easy lending standards for construction, the ceiling was quite low. We would observe various property sectors start to experience growth and then surges of construction would come in and dilute that growth.

The required IRR for construction projects was unhealthily low. 6% returns would pass underwriting standards.

At a hurdle rate that low, any success in any real estate sector got drowned in supply.

Today, with the tighter lending, it is very difficult to justify any construction below a 9% IRR, and many sectors require double digits for developers to come in.

What this means is that existing real estate now has a roughly 50% higher ceiling on its equilibrant rate of return.

2MC

To summarize the above,

Construction companies - unhappy about tightness

Development intermediaries - unhappy about tightness

Property owners - benefit materially.

This is where the media's misconception comes in. As we discussed back in November, real estate reporting has a transactional bias.

Construction and development get a disproportionate amount of attention and when they are unhappy it is reported as real estate being unhappy.

This gets interpreted as REITs being unhappy, but REITs are extremely weighted toward property ownership.

REITs are property owners

Many REITs have some development capabilities which will indeed be somewhat stifled by the paucity of new construction. However, as a percentage of net worth, the development arms of REITs are a drop in the bucket.

REITs are overwhelmingly property owners, with publicly traded equity REITs owning in the ballpark of $2 trillion of existing real estate.

Low construction means less competing supply, which increases NOI growth rates for standing real estate.

The SLOOS news is unequivocally good for publicly traded equity REITs and it has not been priced in. The forward decade looks much better than the trailing decade, which was plagued by the distortions of zero interest rates and easy lending.