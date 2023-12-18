zhengzaishuru

Crude oil volatility has not eased as much as stock market volatility in the last several months. With the VIX settling near a sanguine 12, the Oil Volatility Index (OVX) is off its 2023 low. At 35%, there is a decent amount of implied volatility in oil, which helps boost the yield on the Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI).

I am upgrading the ETP from a sell to a hold following uncertainty last spring regarding the viability of the exchange-traded note. What's more, a bounce in oil off-key support may stem USOI's recent losses.

Oil Volatility Eases From the October Peak, Remains Elevated

TradingView

According to the note issuer, USOI offers investors exposure to an index that seeks to implement a covered call investment strategy on Reference Oil Shares. The ETNs are senior, unsecured debt securities issued by Credit Suisse AG, acting through its Nassau Branch, that provide a return linked to the performance of the price return version of the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index. The ETNs may pay a variable monthly coupon based on the notional option premiums, if any, generated by the Index's hypothetical monthly sale of call options on the shares of the USO. In short, USOI is long near-term crude oil through USO and sells 6% out of the money call options on USO.

Back in March, I was concerned about the viability of USOI given the fallout with its issuer, Credit Suisse. Fortunately for holders and prospective investors, it was reported by Bloomberg that USOI, among two other major ETNs underwritten by Credit Suisse, would continue to be traded on exchanges following UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse. With that vote of confidence, USOI can once again be considered for energy investors seeking a high-income yield.

USOI is a modest-sized ETN with just $306 million in assets under management as of December 15, 2023. Its current trailing 12-month dividend yield is 27% - due to the high income generated via selling slightly out-of-the-money call options on the USO oil ETF. Thus, the yield does not stem from conventional means, but rather through financial engineering via writing call options. The covered-call ETN has a high 0.85% annual expense ratio and liquidity can be weak at times considering that the average daily trading volume is just 54k shares while the 30-day median bid/ask spread is wide at more than 0.2%. Thus, I encourage investors to use limit orders when trading the product.

USOI has outperformed the USO oil ETF in 2023 given WTI's lackluster performance. Selling calls has helped offset price declines. As with most covered-call strategies, USOI may perform best during sideways to slightly rising price action in the underlying ETF.

USOI Has Outperformed USO in 2023

StockCharts.com

USOI's monthly distributions generally ebb and flow with how high implied volatility is in the oil market. When USO implied volatility jumps, selling calls usually generate more income. During periods of relative calm, though, expect a reduced monthly payout.

USOI Monthly Distribution Trends

Credit Suisse

Seasonally, oil tends to trough in December before rising into year-end, then trade sideways through mid-February. The real bullish action gets going, on average, over the back half of Q1 through Q2, according to data from Equity Clock. So, getting long USOI now, playing for a consolidation or modest advance in oil, would make sense based on historical trends.

Neutral to Bullish Seasonality For WTI Crude Oil Favors USOI

Equity Clock

BofA Sees A 2024 Oil Price Rebound

BofA Global Research

The Technical Take

USOI was stuck in a trading range from late last year through earlier this month. An intriguing formation then took shape. Notice in the chart below that a possible bullish false breakdown could be in the works, with USOI's price briefly falling under $70 support, touching $67.55, and now rallying back above $70. If we see continued resiliency in price, then a move back up toward the mid-$80s resistance could be in store.

Still, the long-term 200-day moving average is negatively sloped, indicating that the bears are in control. Additionally, a high amount of volume by price up to $85, indicated on the left side of the graph, could make rallies tough on the bulls. Finally, a weak RSI momentum gauge at the top of the chart asserts that recent price action has been unimpressive.

Overall, there are mixed signals, but price rules all, and I am encouraged by the rebound above $70. And we must also consider that WTI itself has attracted buyers under the $70 per barrel price point, so there appears to be a bias to the bullish side as we approach 2024.

USOI: Bullish False Breakdown In Play

StockCharts.com

WTI Crude Oil: Dip-Buyers Appear Under $70

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading USOI from a sell to a hold. I see improved technical trends in both USOI and WTI. With more confidence that this ETN will continue to trade, I assert that investors can once again use the product as a tactical income-generating play on oil.