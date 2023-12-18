Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vodafone: Potential Merger Of Italian Business Is Another Step In The Right Direction

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Vodafone has been taking steps to improve its business profile and unlock value, including potential business combinations in Italy.
  • The company has improved its operating performance and reduced debt through measures such as selling its stake in Vantage Towers and reaching agreements to combine operations in the UK and sell its Spanish business.
  • A potential merger with Iliad in Italy could help Vodafone gain size and become more competitive, while also reducing the number of operators in the country.
Vodafone headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania.

lcva2

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has been fixing its woes in its largest markets in recent months, and recent news about a potential business combination in Italy is another step in the right direction.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Vodafone operates in

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.34K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Big_Bird
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (20)
Vodafone is just another UK company with the usual overpaid self-serving board and greedy CEOs taking excessive risk with it's shareholders money. VOD's dividend payments have fallen over the past 10 years. They have tried to juice returns with excessive debt and failed and NOW THEY THINK THAT THEY CAN OUTMANEUVER THE EU COMPETITION AUTHORITIES. (Juicing a utility business always fails, expecially in Europe just look at what happened to Centrica PLC. This is out of the scum bag British CEO playbook.) They overpay for aquisitions with too much debt and the result is huge bonuses for CEOs followed by a massive erosion of shareholder value. Shareholders need to rise up and purge the board and upper management.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.