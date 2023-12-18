Apollo Commercial Real Estate: High Yield Vs. Sustainability Concerns

mbbirdy/iStock via Getty Images

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a highly leveraged REIT that mostly holds a commercial mortgage loan portfolio. However, such a portfolio is relatively well diversified across geographies and property types, which is a welcomed sign of risk management. However, the dividend's sustainability is a mixed bag, as the payout ratio remains over 100%, but the latest quarterly figures appear sufficient for now. Moreover, ARI’s highly leveraged business and cyclical nature adds a risk layer to the investment equation. In my valuation analysis, ARI’s main selling point is its high dividend yield of 11.80% and low P/B ratio of 0.76. Yet, on balance, I think the dividend sustainability and highly leveraged nature make it only suitable for macroeconomic speculators rather than yield investors for now. Hence, I rate it a “hold” at these levels and advise investors not to chase the yield.

A Loan Portfolio: Business Overview

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a real estate investment trust [REIT] that manages senior mortgages, mezzanine loans, and debt investments related to real estate, with properties in the US, UK, and Western Europe as collaterals. ARI was founded in 2009, and it is based in New York. The company yields 11.80%, a relatively high portion of its profits that ARI returns to the shareholders as dividends. ARI has an $8.0 billion global commercial real estate debt portfolio that comprises loans and debt securities collateralized by properties and a $1.5 billion equity market capitalization.

Apollo's office loan portfolio indicates a strategic position consisting of 9 loans of $1.4 billion secured by properties in Germany and US cities. The loans are mainly first mortgages with moderate risk and staggered maturities by 2028. However, office loans make up only 19% of ARI's portfolio. The Apollo's capital structure reflects a healthy $805 million of unencumbered real estate assets and a 71% weighted average available advance rate. Maturities of corporate debt start in 2023 and go through 2029. ARI’s total number of loans is 49, with a value of $8.0 billion and an average term of 2.4 years. The collateral is diversified in Retail (17%), Office (19%), Residential (16%), Mixed Use (8%), Healthcare (7%), Hotel (24%), Industrial (4%), and Other (5%).

According to the company's corporate presentation, ARI presents four key factors for its success. The first is that Apollo Global Management backs the company with many assets under management [AUM]. Apollo is a private equity firm that invests in credit, private equity, and real assets. The second is the differentiated origination and asset management platform obtained as an advantage from being part of Apollo's commercial real estate [CRE]. The third key factor is that ARI has a stable and diverse portfolio of $8.0 billion secured by properties in a vast geographical spread, focusing on senior loans. The company has a loan-to-value ratio of 57%, demonstrating a conservative approach to lending. Finally, ARI manages its balance sheet prudently, presenting $805 million of unencumbered real estate assets.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2023.

ARI's Financial Strategy

The Real Estate sector is vulnerable to the Federal Reserve announcements about the increase in interest rates. Therefore, on September 21, after the Federal Reserve announced that higher interest rates would be maintained, ARI's stock fell by 4.3% due to the market's perception of future increments in financing costs for real estate.

In the latest earnings call, the CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance highlighted that the earnings are above the common stock dividend. The portfolio saw a yield increase despite market recalibration due to higher interest rates. Also, the CEO announced that ARI de-risked the largest office loan and made significant loan repayments. The executive also commented on ARI's robust liquidity with access to additional capital from its secured financing facilities. Recently, ARI's lender base expanded with new counterparties.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2023.

A Mixed Bag: Valuation Analysis

Still, it’s relevant to mention that ARI’s latest quarterly dividend is $0.35 per share, which at the current share price of $12.33 implies a 2.83% return. The ex-dividend date is December 28, 2023, which means the share price will likely hold until that date. While it’s impossible to predict stock prices, often ex-dividend dates mark a brief pullback as the market prices in the dividend’s payout. Moreover, ARI’s projected forward dividend yield is 11.80%, implying a dividend increase sometime in 2024. However, it’s worth noting that the payout ratio is already 133.33%, which throws a question mark on the sustainability of such dividends.

Nevertheless, ARI generates relatively attractive cash flows, but it’s unclear whether it'll be enough to support the dividend over the long run. For reference, the company generated a quarterly EBITDA of $45.03 million, roughly $180.10 million annually. However, at the same time, it paid $50.5 million in common dividends alone and $53.5 million if we included the preferred dividends. Notice I use EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow, which has limitations for a REIT. Alternatively, ARI's quarterly TTM FCF per share was $1.94, which should be enough to cover the annualized dividend of $1.40 per share. Thus, on balance, ARI's dividend appears safe for now, but the latest annualized EBITDA figure should be a yellow flag for investors.

Source: ARI’s latest 10-Q report.

We also need to notice that ARI trades at a $1.68 billion market cap and has $401.88 million in cash against $6.73 billion in debt, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $8.01 billion. So, if we divide ARI's EV of $8.01 billion by my EBITDA estimate of $180.10 million, this would mean that ARI trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of about 44.5, signaling overvaluation. After all, the sector's median EV/EBITDA ratio is 11.34, which means ARI's multiple is almost four times as high. However, we can’t ignore that ARI also has equity of $2.21 billion, implying a P/B ratio of 0.76. This, on the other hand, indicates it’s undervalued. So, from a multiples-based perspective, ARI appears to be a mixed bag, but I tend to give more weight to the P/B ratio in this case, so I lean more bullish than bearish on this front. Note that EV/EBITDA is generally a sound valuation approach, as it adjusts for the company's leverage, which in ARI's case is relatively high (more on this later).

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that most of the company’s equity (the excess of assets against liabilities) comes from ARI’s loan portfolio of $7.56 billion as of September 30, 2023. These mortgage loans are diversified by geography but are mostly focused in the UK, NYC, and other European countries like Germany, Italy, and Spain. Thus, roughly 70% of ARI’s loans are backed by properties in those geographies, making it a relatively diversified REIT. Also, the property types it holds seem adequately assorted. So, I think ARI mitigates business risks with such a diversified portfolio.

ARI’s revenue is expected to decline again into 2024. (Seeking Alpha.)

But make no mistake, ARI is a highly leveraged business operating in a cyclical sector (real estate), which makes it ideal for speculators with a well-defined macroeconomic view. We can divide ARI's debt of $6.73 billion by its equity of $2.21 billion to estimate ARI’s debt-to-equity ratio as 3.05. In my view, this is ARI's secret ingredient to achieve such high dividend yields for shareholders. Yet it might not be recommendable to long-term investors looking for yield as dividend cuts can certainly occur, which can undoubtedly hit the share price. Thus, as a whole, I think a prudent stance is to rate ARI a “hold,” but it could be a viable investment vehicle for interest rate speculators.

The recent price increase has reduced ARI’s previously high dividend yield, making it less compelling for new investors. (TradingView.)

Conclusion

Overall, ARI is a highly leveraged REIT with a well-diversified loan portfolio. However, the payout ratio suggests the dividend might need to be revised, adding to the risk of dividend cuts in the future. Moreover, combining leverage with a cyclical underlying business makes ARI particularly risky. Thus, while I concede there’s an investment case for ARI based on a high yield and seemingly low P/B ratio, I’m concerned about the sustainability of the yield and losses stemming from interest rate risks. Hence, on balance, I think a “hold” rating is prudent at this juncture, but if the stock declines sufficiently, the yield could become too good again to pass up.