Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) and Altria Group, Inc. (MO) are three major dividend payers in the tobacco sector. These stocks have increasingly fallen out of favor as the industry is widely considered to be an industry in decline given increased awareness of the hazards of smoking and a regulatory environment that is increasingly unfriendly to these corporations. The large impairment charge recently announced by British American Tobacco has only served to add to these stocks' woes and saw some concern over potential impairment charges at other tobacco players as well.

The risk of impairment charges

British American Tobacco's announcement of a $31.5 billion impairment charge to the value of its US business sent its shares plummeting in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. The change came about as BTI changed the accounting treatment of its US-acquired cigarette brands having previously treated these brands as having an infinite value to now treating the brands as having a finite lifetime of 30 years. While the company was quick to emphasize that the change does not necessarily indicate that cigarettes would not be around in 30-years, there is a need for accounting to reflect the reality that demand for cigarettes has been declining.

This then raises important questions about the potential risk of other cigarette manufacturers needing to take similar impairment charges. Deep Value Ideas provided a detailed analysis here on SA highlighting why a similar impairment charge at Altria was unlikely. Their main argument against Altria requiring a similar impairment as BTI for its cigarette business lies in the composition of Altria's intangible assets on its balance sheet. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Altria's goodwill and other intangible assets amounted to $20.5 billion, with approximately 56% of total assets. However, a closer analysis reveals that Altria has no material intangible assets related to cigarette brands.

In contrast to BTI, which recognized impairment mainly related to acquired U.S. cigarette brands, Altria's cigarette-related intangible assets, both in the form of goodwill and other intangible assets, are essentially non-existent. Therefore, it is deemed unreasonable to expect Altria to recognize an impairment on its cigarette-related intangible assets. The analysis by Deep Value Ideas is entirely correct and a substantial impairment charge on Altria's books in relation to cigarette products appears highly unlikely.

In respect of Philip Morris, I don't foresee a substantial risk of similar impairment charges being recorded either. While BTI treated the value of its US business brands as infinite this is not the case for PM. In terms of PM's latest 10-Q Report -

All other trademarks have been determined to have a useful life ranging between 20 - 30 years. The trademarks have been valued using the relief from royalty method supported by revenue growth rate assumptions and royalty rates disaggregated at the individual trademark level."

This means that, with the exception of the ZYN trademark, Philip Morris already treats the life of its brands as finite for accounting purposes. This means that there is little risk of PM reporting a similar surprise impairment charge in relation to its cigarette business.

Earnings Outlook

Cigarette sales have continuously declined in volume in recent years as consumers become increasingly aware of the health risks associated with smoking. Philip Morris has indicated in this respect that the number of cigarettes it sells has declined each year over the course of the past decade. This trend seems unlikely to reverse as even more consumers move away from smoking and regulations on tobacco are tightened including outright bans on certain tobacco products.

Despite these declines in cigarette volumes none of the three players considered in this article have witnessed catastrophic declines in revenue. In the chart below it can be seen that over the past five years, all three players saw a rise in their revenues albeit that these increases in revenue are relatively low and certainly don't signal a thriving sector. The rise in revenue was at least in part driven by price increases in cigarette prices which partially compensated for the loss in volume.

Going forward these companies are likely to experience growing difficulty in maintaining revenue levels through price hikes. According to the Goldman Sachs "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, retailers have reported an increase in the number of consumers who have shifted to cheaper cigarette brands or in more extreme cases stopped smoking entirely due to the higher prices. This data suggests that substantial price increases are likely to contribute to a further decrease in smoking which might just accelerate the slow march to the grave that tobacco companies are currently experiencing.

The same survey indicates that there has been an increase in smokeless nicotine and e-cigarettes. The major tobacco players have all sought to position themselves in this market more strongly with BTI targeting 50% of its revenue to be earned from this market in the future. However, the industry has been flooded with illicit e-cigarettes which has put downward pressure on sales for the major players in recent years. It seems increasingly likely that stricter regulations and enforcement of regulations in relation to e-cigarettes will be adopted in the future. These regulations and the enforcement thereof should benefit the major tobacco companies as it will reduce competition from smaller players.

In my view, Philip Morris is particularly well-positioned to benefit from this market. The company's IQOS brand has performed excellently and has been identified by management as one of PM's key-growth drivers in years ahead. Philip Morris currently expects to see organic growth of between 6% and 8% over the next three years including the expected growth in volumes which is somewhat unique among tobacco companies.

Altria has had more mixed success in its attempts to shift to e-cigarettes. Unfortunately, Altria faced challenges in adapting to the changing dynamics of the tobacco industry as it shifted from traditional cigarettes to alternatives like vaping. Bob Ciura notes that in late 2018, Altria invested $12.8 billion in acquiring a 35% stake in Juul, a leading player in the vaping product market. However, the timing of this investment proved to be unfavorable, with Juul subsequently encountering regulatory restrictions and the threat of significant fines. In response, Altria recently chose to minimize its losses by divesting its entire stake in Juul, resulting in nearly a 100% loss on the initial investment. While Altria continues to seek other investments in this area, it is much less prepared for a shift in the industry than its competitors in my view.

British American Tobacco has also performed relatively well in the e-vapor products segment with its Vuse line of products. However, this line of products has not been profitable to date although management has recently indicated that it now expects this unit to be profitable by 2024 as opposed to 2025 indicated earlier on. This increasingly positions BTI to benefit from a shift to new nicotine products and a consumer shift away from traditional cigarettes.

While new products such as e-cigarettes provide an avenue for future growth in my view, these products have not been immune from criticism. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently called for a ban on all e-flavoured cigarettes. While this may increase pressure on tobacco companies and make it somewhat more challenging to present e-cigarettes as a better public health alternative, it seems unlikely that many countries would implement this advice rapidly. Analysts generally agree that the adoption of WHO guidance varies among nations, making rapid, global shifts in regulating new nicotine products unlikely.

In my view, this means that Altria is currently the laggard in terms of preparation for future growth away from cigarettes. It also means that Altria would largely need to rely on price increases to maintain revenues as cigarette volumes decline. In the case of BTI, this is less of a threat than at Altria, but the tobacco giant still has a long way to go in terms of its new products making up for the potential lost revenues from declining cigarette sales. This is particularly important against the backdrop of increased pressure to ban menthol cigarettes which make up as much as 20% of BTI's total cigarette sales worldwide.

The Dividends

British American Tobacco currently offers the highest dividend yield of the three major tobacco players considered in this article. It is followed closely by Altria which offers an attractive forward dividend yield of around 9.39% while Philip Morris offers a much lower 5.5%.

That being said, PM currently enjoys a higher dividend safety rating of A- than either BTI or MO who have a dividend safety rating of C- and B- on Seeking Alpha's Quant respectively. PM and MO both received A+ ratings for dividend growth while BTI received a B. This indicates that all three stocks have performed relatively well on the dividend growth front despite the overall decline in cigarette sales.

In my view, all three of these companies are positioned to pay dividends years into the future. However, dividend growth is likely to slow down as cigarette sales decline and avenues for organic growth shrinks. Nevertheless, PM will be less affected by these factors in my view as the company's alternative products continue to expand. This is also true to a degree for BTI. However, BTI will be impacted by US moves towards the banning of menthol which could pose a major hit to its earnings in the near future.

Valuation

BTI trades at a very attractive forward P/E ratio of around 6.382 which certainly makes it the lowest-valued of the major tobacco players considered. In contrast, PM trades at a relatively high forward P/E ratio of around 15.55 which can be explained in part by the fact that the market still expects the company to see some organic growth while its peers like MO and BTI are likely to find this increasingly difficult.

The high forward P/E ratio is the only factor that makes me somewhat more hesitant of PM. In my view, a premium to MO and BTI is certainly justified, but the magnitude seems quite severe. From a valuation perspective I prefer BTI which is still trading at lower levels in the aftermath of the write-downs. Nevertheless, the stock might be in for increased volatility as the future direction of menthol regulations in the US weighs on the stock.

Conclusion

In my view, PM stands out as the overall preferred stock. The tobacco industry faces challenges due to declining cigarette sales, increased awareness of health risks, and changing regulations. The recent $31.5 billion impairment charge by BTI highlights industry concerns, leading to speculations about potential impairments at other tobacco companies.

While cigarette sales continue to decline, all three companies have witnessed relatively stable revenues, driven in part by price increases compensating for volume losses. However, future challenges include difficulties in maintaining revenue through price hikes and increasing competition in the e-cigarette market. PM stands out with its IQOS brand, positioned for growth, expecting organic growth of 6-8% over the next three years.

Dividend-wise, BTI offers the highest yield, followed by Altria, but PM holds a higher dividend safety rating. PM and MO have A+ ratings for dividend growth, while BTI received a B. Despite potential slowing in dividend growth due to declining sales, PM seems less affected, supported by expanding alternative products.

In my view, BTI currently represents the best value given the recent declines in its share price. However, it must also be noted that potential volatility may arise from uncertainties surrounding menthol regulations in the U.S.