NTG: Despite The Fall In Natural Gas Prices, This CEF Is A Buy

Dec. 18, 2023 6:10 PM ETTortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • Natural gas prices have fallen over 30% since October, creating buying opportunities in the natural gas transportation sector.
  • High production and a warm winter have contributed to the collapse in natural gas prices.
  • The Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-end fund focused on natural gas transportation companies.
  • The fund's discount has widened as a response to the commodity price action.
  • The CEF will see a bid from a share repurchase action initiated by the manager.

Thesis

With natural gas prices down over -30% since their October highs, one must wonder where the opportunities lie in the sector:

Natural gas is a very volatile asset class, also called a 'widow maker' by

We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments (1)

Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Today, 6:19 PM
Comments (5.09K)
The footsteps of Boaz Weinstein AKA Saba are good to walk in. All you had to say was "Saba" and you had me....
