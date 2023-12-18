vicuschka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a shipper of refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, and naphtha. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has caused a global realignment of these trade flows, which in turn, has increased the international shipping demand for these products. The cumulative effect has caused the world to become more polarized in terms of who deems refinery businesses acceptable in their country and who does not.

This polarization is driving up ton-miles in an industry that is supply-constrained thanks to under investment as well as limitations in shipyards to accommodate newbuilds. As polarization continues to build, spare excess capacity is consumed, while driving up both utilization and charter rates for these vessels.

TORM's management team has taken advantage of this upcycle by buying middle-aged vessels that are both capital and cash flow efficient. This allows the company to continue to support its very generous 20% dividend. A free cash flow analysis will show that the dividend has modest support under current market conditions.

Longer-term risks associated with new vessels entering the market should be monitored for eventual investment rotation. Investors should collect massive dividends until the market signals it is time to rotate out of this investment.

Market Polarization

Global refining capacity took a hit in the years surrounding the COVID pandemic, accounting for several millions of barrels per day in capacity coming offline. The bulk of these closures came in developed countries such as the US, Australia, and Europe. All the while, China, India, and the Middle East have brought additional capacity online.

While the net effect is a higher net global capacity, this is not an important factor for shipping companies. The distance between the supply and the demand is what drives this shipping industry. The longer the voyage the more shipping capacity is tied up with each cargo.

The image below shows the growing gap between the haves and the have nots. Except, in this case, it's refining capacity, not riches. The US and Europe combined, have closed over 1.9 million barrels per day of refining capacity with another 1 million barrels on the chopping block. With global consumption returning to pre-pandemic levels, the difference between consumption and production will have to be made up by imports.

TORM Investor Presentation

Europe previously had relied on Russia for the bulk of its energy needs. Now that this relationship has soured, someone is going to have to fill that void. The Middle East, China, and India have all made investments to fill that void by bringing online large-scale refineries. This sets up a dynamic of very large supply hubs and large consumption hubs. The last ingredient that is needed is a conduit to connect the customer and the supplier. This is where TORM and other shippers step in to fill this need while also taking their cut.

Australia and New Zealand are in the same boat, having only two refineries left on the entire continent. While this isn't exactly a demand hub with only 26 million people, the isolated location of Australia makes this demographic a trapped customer. Further refinery closures and/or population growth will consume even more shipping capacity and support rates going forward.

TORM Investor Presentation

Efficient Capital Allocation

With the electrification of modern vehicles and increasing environmental regulation, there is a degree of uncertainty for companies making large capital investments in the refined products market. It is natural to think twice when deciding to construct a new LR2 product vessel at a price tag of nearly $65 million that has a service life of 25 years.

TORM has removed itself from this decision-making process by viewing its vessels as a consumable asset versus a fixed asset. Refined product vessels are assets with a finite operating life that depreciate in value over time. TORM targets to acquire vessels that are middle of life, often around 10-15 years of age. This allows TORM to operate the vessels on the back half of their operating life while realizing all of the benefits of letting someone else absorb the bulk of the depreciation. Anyone who prefers to purchase a used car over a new car should be able to relate to this philosophy.

Below is an example depreciation curve that shows the benefits of purchasing a secondhand vessel. TORM prefers to sell its vessels as they approach 20 years of service time. Using the example below, you can see how regardless of the rate of depreciation, buying at year 10 and selling at year 18 results in absorbing only 22% of the cost of the vessel. This allows for both lower financing expenses and higher returns on invested capital.

Author's Calculated Depreciation

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Q3 reported on November 9th displayed some market weakness comparatively to the prior quarters. TORM was able to maintain the dividend at $1.46/share, which is slightly over a 20% yield at the current market price of $28.38/share. However, the payout ratio of 99% can cause some investors to be concerned over the safety of the dividend.

Thankfully, TORM reported strong time charter rate growth was expected in Q4 as a result of refineries coming back online following maintenance periods. This caused average rates in Q4 to rise to roughly $39,000/d versus $33,000/d or a 17% increase. 64% of the vessels had already been booked at this rate for Q4 as of November 6th. This uptick in rates and continued strong utilization should be more than sufficient to ensure adequate coverage of the dividend in Q4 and improved margin to the Q3 performance.

TORM Investor Presentation

More importantly, the company also reported that 13% of the fleet was already booked for Q1 at an average rate of $40,000/d. While this is still a small portion of the fleet, it is an important break from the 5-year average that typically sees rates soften in Q1 as winter fades and the summer drive season has not yet kicked in.

TORM Investor Presentation

Because of the volatility of the refined products market, and to add some conservatism, I analyzed a TCE rate of $36,000/d to determine the level of safety of the current dividend rate. I will also factor in the ability to repay near-term debt maturities.

Quarterly Performance @$36,000/d Q3 2023 TCE Revenue $307.9 million $258.3 million OP Expenses ($60 million) ($54.2 million) Admin Expenses ($20 million) ($19 million) Depreciation and Amortization ($42 million) ($38.2 million) Interest Expenses ($20 million) ($12.3 million) Tax Expense ($4.4 million) ($3.4 million) Net Income $161.5 million $124.3 million Dividends Paid $135.3 million $123.4 million Click to enlarge

NOTE: The figures presented here account for 8 newly acquired LR2 vessels that will commence operations in Q1 and an additional 8.2 million shares issued to finance these vessels.

Based on the above, TORM will generate approximately $25 million in discretionary funds in addition to the current distribution rate. This assumes the new LR2 vessel is also contracted at $36,000/d which is significantly below market rate for this class of vessel.

This conservative analysis would conclude that the current dividend rate can be maintained while also allocating $100 million toward debt reductions over the course of 2024. TORM has $192.8 million in debt due within one year and $1.09 billion in total. If TCE rates continue at their current trajectory, it is possible to repay all of the maturities due in 2024. In my base case analysis, a significant portion of the debt can be repaid, equating to 9% of the company's total debt.

Make Hay with TORM While the Sun Shines

The shipping industry is known for boom and bust periods. These swings are caused by influxes of new vessels which increase overall shipping supply and cause rates to drop. The image below shows that a net increase in shipping capacity of 11% is scheduled to enter the market by 2027.

During this time, 9% of the fleet is scheduled to enter the typical age range when a vessel is considered for scrapping (>20 years). It is possible that the scrap rate may be overestimated due to the lack of shipyard capacity to acquire new vessels. Very few order slots are available with the bulk of global shipyard capacity tied up with the construction of hundreds of LNG vessels that are scheduled to enter service in the next 3 years. Higher charter rates may convince owners to operate older vessels longer than originally planned.

TORM Investor Presentation

The vessel class that is projected to be the most affected is the LR2, with a net increase of 18% in vessels. However, the Aframax vessels which are slightly smaller but comparable in size, are projected to decrease by approximately 14%. These two forces are counteracting and should nearly balance out with the potential to have capacity slightly expand over the next four years. This expansion is not expected to occur rapidly and therefore is not expected to dramatically impact rates in the near term.

The capacity forecast in the near term is slow and gradual. That should be a welcome sight to investors as it lends to less market volatility. The current supply and demand outlook is supportive of the current market rate with a moderate risk of rate compression on the 2-to-3-year horizon. This risk is not substantial enough to discount TORM's 20% yield. Maintaining a position in TORM for 18 months alone would net a 30% gain assuming no appreciation or loss in share price.

Due to the volatility in vessel supply that is projected in 2 to 3 years, I recommend TORM as a rotational dividend play and not a set-and-forget style investment. Monitoring of shipping markets is highly recommended.

Risks

The main risk in the shipping market is generated from supply and demand imbalances. Two variables can affect this, the quantity of vessels available and the amount of product available to be shipped. We have already covered that there is a moderate risk of a slightly oversupplied condition to grow into the market over the next several years.

The demand for refined products is most likely to experience a slow decline over the next decade as electrification of more vehicles occurs. However, as developed nations continue to close existing refineries, the polarizing effect between supply and demand hubs will increase, causing higher demand in the shipping markets. Should this trend reverse or at least stop, the gradual reduction in fuel consumption will also lessen the need for shipping capacity.

Summary

TORM operates in a volatile industry and thus an investment in this space is not for the faint of heart. Investors are handsomely rewarded with a 20% dividend for their involvement in what I view as an active investment. Investors should monitor future shipping capacity to manage the risks of the shipping industry.

Currently, the shipping industry is supply-constrained with little ability to add new vessels into the refined products market. This restriction on supply should prevent the risk of the classic 'bust' that is typical following a rapid influx of new vessels. With shipyards generally full due to LNG vessel construction, I view TORM as having a somewhat stable business environment over the next 2 to 3 years.

After that period, shipyard capacity will open up to allow newbuilds in the refined product market to hit the open waters. This dynamic should be monitored by investors to allow rotation out of this shipping sector. In the meantime, healthy cash returns can be extracted with a high-yielding dividend that has a moderate amount of coverage. Make hay while the sun is shining on TORM.