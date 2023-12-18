Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TORM: Make Hay While The Sun Shines

Dec. 18, 2023
Summary

  • TORM's 20% dividend has moderate levels of coverage and justifies ownership despite near-term risks.
  • Global realignment of trade flows has increased international demand for shipping of refined products, driving up ton-miles and charter rates.
  • Refining capacity closures in developed countries have created a need for imports, increasing shipping demand.
  • Active involvement in a TORM investment will give investors ample opportunity to rotate out of the sector after collecting multiple large dividends.
  • Investors should keep an eye on the cadence of vessel new builds to protect their investment.
Field with hay or straw bales on background of sunset

vicuschka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a shipper of refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, and naphtha. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has caused a global realignment of these trade flows, which in turn, has increased the international shipping demand for these products. The cumulative effect has

This article was written by

I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

R
Risk21
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Comments (538)
No mention of the Oaktree divestment!!!. Certainty a big headwind.
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Comments (351)
@Risk21 Yes that certainly can have an impact on the volatility of the share price. However, the ownership will not impact the FCF generation abilities of TORM. The safety of the dividend is unrelated to potential changes in ownership.

Thanks for the comment.
F
Fromsg
Yesterday, 7:25 PM
Comments (12)
This is the most comprehensive analysis that I read on TORM. Good job!
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Comments (351)
@Fromsg Thanks for the feedback and I am glad to help you in your investing!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

