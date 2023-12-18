Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kewaunee Scientific's Share Price Hasn't Caught Up To Results

Dec. 18, 2023 7:17 PM ETKewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) Stock
Gilead Investments profile picture
Gilead Investments
290 Followers

Summary

  • Temporary pandemic issues led to poor operating performance.
  • Pass through of higher input costs have led to dramatic margin improvement.
  • Improved earnings have not been fully reflected in share price.

Female Scientist Looking Under Microscope And Using Laptop In A Laboratory

AzmanJaka

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a leading manufacturer of laboratory furniture with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Bangalore, India. They make fume hoods, workstations, benches, safety cabinets and other products designed specifically for the laboratory market. End customers include industrial labs, higher education facilities, and

This article was written by

Gilead Investments profile picture
Gilead Investments
290 Followers
Gilead Investments concentrates on microcap and nanocap companies, focusing on finding tiny companies who have a near or mid-term catalyst that is likely to move shares higher. That search relies on historical trends in financials, information in public filings, economic data, industry events and the like to find opportunities others may have missed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEQU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KEQU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEQU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEQU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.