KMLM: December Futures Rolled Out, Analyzing The Changes

Summary

  • KMLM is an ETF that follows a systematic trend-following, volatility-weighted futures strategy in commodities, currencies, and fixed income.
  • The ETF has made changes in its exposures and positions this month, including reducing short exposure to currencies by 25% and raising net commodity exposure to 9%.
  • KMLM is still fully short bonds despite the Fed, ECB, and BOE all hinting at or calling out "peak rates."
  • These changes show how technical trends can diverge from macro trends and could be a short-term pitfall before trends reverse.

Viewing the stock board displayed on the electronic bulletin board in the business district

chachamal

Introduction

For the uninitiated, the KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) employs a trend-following, volatility-weighted futures strategy to follow commodities, currencies, and fixed income.

From KFA's website:

KMLM is benchmarked to the KFA MLM Index, which consists of

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
601 Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Comments (8)

S
Scott27
Yesterday, 9:13 PM
Comments (1.1K)
Interesting long term returns chart for KMLM index...just eyeballing it, it seems to confirm what I have suspected, which is that trend following/managed futures performed on average significantly better in earlier decades than in recent times. Rough eyeballing, it looks like the index returned something like 15% annually (average) 1988-2009, but more like 9% (with a lot of time underwater) since then (2010-2023).
Will MFs come roaring back in the next few years in a display of mean reversion? Or has there been a sea change in market volatility, so the trends don't last long and strong enough to consistently profit from?? Dunno.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Yesterday, 9:30 PM
Comments (129)
@Scott27 One thing I do know is that another decade of virtually 0% rates will not bode well for MFs, just like it did following the GFC.

I don't know if we'll be able to return to the QE of the past. If the Fed signals that they intend to take us back to a time when we were praising 1% APY savings accounts, I will not be so strong on my buy for MFs.
Downeast profile picture
Downeast
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
Comments (1K)
Thanks for the annual dividend update !
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Comments (11.36K)
@Downeast @John Bowman

The link to the annual dividend update appears to reference last year's (i.e. 2022).

This is my first year for holding KMLM. Should we expect the dividend to be the same in 2023, i.e. each year ?
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Yesterday, 9:12 PM
Comments (129)
@Lake OZ boater Oh dear, this was my bad. This is absolutely an oversight and I'm reaching out to Seeking Alpha to fix it right now. Thank you for catching this!
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 8:31 PM
Comments (11.36K)
@John Bowman Very good article! Thanks for your analysis and update.

It seems no two CTA funds are quite the same. Should an investor consider KMLM with another MFs fund in your "competitors" table?

If so, which one do you favor, and why?

TIA.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Yesterday, 9:17 PM
Comments (129)
@Lake OZ boater Thanks for the read! I'm glad you found it useful.

You're very right about these funds all being so unique. It's been very fun reading about them in prep for articles like this one.

In my own holdings, I pair DBMF with KMLM. DBMF replicates CTA hedge funds, so I think of it as an active management counterpart to KMLM's very passive strategy.

I recommend giving this a watch, the portfolio manager gave an update recently. imgpfunds.com/...
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Comments (11.36K)
@John Bowman Thanks for sharing your perspective, and the link.

I am currently using the same pairing, i.e. KMLM and DBMF. Nice to know I am in good company.
