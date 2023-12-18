Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P500 2024: A More Optimistic Viewpoint

Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 is projected to reach 5,300 by the end of 2024, with an 8% increase in EPS and a forward P/E of 21X.
  • The Magnificent 7+2, a group of technology-driven stocks, will continue to drive the overall value of the S&P 500.
  • Most public companies are focused on improving operating margins, leading to higher EPS growth than revenue increases.
  • And Momentum buyers will increasingly jump into the stock market.

Bull Market Concept Neon S&P 500 Stock Market Sign with Green Up Arrow

asbe

So far, most articles forecasting the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) index for the end of 2024 have been conservative, pessimistic, and downright realistic. I felt that there needs to be a more optimistic view for consideration. As those of

This article was written by

Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
3.99K Followers
Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.