Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMLF: Mostly Mid-Cap, Rather Volatile Mix, Only A Hold

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • SMLF offers a sophisticated, multi-factor take on the small-cap echelon.
  • SMLF has a too-short trading history with a new index in place and too-large exposure to loss-making companies that renders its traditionally calculated EY, ROE, and even ROA irrelevant.
  • Its overall quality is only average if measured using alternative techniques. It is far from being a purely small-cap portfolio, as illustrated by its weighted-average market cap.
  • SMLF's return since the index change was mostly strong by SMID echelon standards, but it nonetheless lagged the market badly.
  • The expense ratio is extraordinarily low, assuming the complexities of the strategy. But this alone is not enough for a Buy rating.

Wooden scale balancing with one big ball and one small ball. Harmony and balance concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U

Today, I would like to discuss the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF), a passively managed vehicle leveraging a sophisticated multi-step small-caps-focused strategy.

I have reviewed a few multi-factor and factor rotation strategies in the past, including the

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.97K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMLF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.