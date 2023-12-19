joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is a holding company for a set of gas and electric utilities located in the Great Plains and Midwest. It was founded in 1883. These utilities serve 1.33 million customers, of which 220,000 are electric and 1,107,000 are natural gas. Electric operations are in the states of South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado with a combined generating capacity of 1,394 megawatts. Gas operations are in Wyoming, Colorado, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The gas utilities have 47,000 miles of pipe and in any given year they represent two-thirds or more of Black Hills’ income. Some of the more recognizable subsidiaries are Rocky Mountain Natural Gas, Cheyenne Light, Fuel & Power, and Enserco Energy. Demand for power in its territory frequently exceeds Black Hills’ generating capacity, so it makes up the difference in the wholesale energy market. Standard & Poor’s has assigned BKH a credit rating of BBB+, or medium investment grade. The company has a current market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a beta of 0.64, meaning its shares are less volatile than the market overall.

Black Hills’ most recent peak was in August 2022 when it reached $79.16 per share. Since January of 2023, it has declined from $72.78 to $54.56, a drop of 25.0%, well in excess of the drop in utility prices. According to Duff and Phelps Research “Utilities were the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, dropping 15.5% YTD through October 31, 2023, while the broader S&P 500 rose 10.7% during the same time period.” Morningstar noted that part of the issue for utilities is that interest rates have exceeded utility dividends for the first time since 2008-2009. Six-month treasuries are currently paying 5.32%, while the average utility industry yield is 4.0%. Black Hills had other issues that accelerated its share price decline, however.

Why Didn’t the Dividend Go Up in October?

Black Hills has been a popular stock for dividend investors because of its 81-year history of paying dividends and 53 years of dividend increases. This makes the stock a Dividend King, a class of companies that have increased their dividend for 50 years or more. Reportedly, “dividend kings delivered an annual average return of 9.62% from 1972 to 2018,” well above inflation. Since 2000, Black Hills’ quarterly dividend has grown from $0.27 to $0.625, a compound annual growth rate of 3.7%. Since 2017, the compound growth has been 5.9%. The current dividend yield is 4.58%.

Until this year, Black Hills had raised the dividend every October for the November payout. However, this year it did not, and it left the dividend fixed at $0.625. This caused some hand-wringing and speculation among investors as to what was going on. To answer this concern I contacted investor relations. They replied:

“In prior history, Black Hills typically increased its dividend at the January board meeting. This was changed in 2017 when the dividend increase was pulled back to October. That has been our practice since then. However, to better align our earnings guidance, capital roll forward, and dividend increase with our budgeting processes, we elected to move all three of these activities to January/February 2024. So, providing the Board approves an increase in the dividend, we will announce that increase in January 2024 and we will initiate 2024 earnings guidance and capital roll forward with earnings in early February.”

I have every reason to believe the board will increase the dividend in 2024 and maintain the company’s streak of dividend increases and its status as a Dividend King. Black Hills does state that it plans to grow the dividend 5.0% per year through 2026. However, I also believe the rate of dividend growth will slow beyond this date as the company has lowered its growth estimates for earnings moving forward from 5.0-7.0% per year to 4.0-6.0% per year. So, dividend increases will slow as the earnings growth slows. The current yield of 4.58% is still higher than most utility peers with a couple exceptions: Duke Energy (DUK) at 4.24%, Pinnacle West (PNW) at 4.77%, Consolidated Edison (ED) at 3.61%, American Electric Power (AEP) at 4.28%, and Southern Company (SO) at 3.95%. Below is the dividend history since 1970:

Also presented below is a table of Black Hills’ payout ratio for earnings per share (non-GAAP) and cash flow per share. The payout ratio based on earnings is consistently between 54.52% and 67.47%, easily manageable, but with a few years rising slightly above the 55.0% to 65.0% target set by the company.

A Buy Below $60.00, But Slower Growth

The decline in Black Hills' share price over the last two years is attributable to lowered earnings guidance and lowered earnings growth rates for the long term. Black Hills reduced its long-term earnings growth estimate to 4.0-6.0% per year in 2023, from 5.0-7.0%, and this accelerated the selloff in shares. Guidance for 2023 was also cut to $3.65 to $3.85 per share as of third quarter, when it was initially $4.00-$4.20 per share. The company has cited inflation and higher interest rates as primary causes for these changes. But there has also been volatility in the gas market.

Value Line states that the share price began weakening in the third quarter of 2022, “which marked the start of four-consecutive weak quarterly year-to-year comparisons.” In Q3 2022, earnings per share were $0.54 versus $0.70 in the same quarter 2021. However, in the third quarter this year, things turned and earnings were higher at $0.67 versus $0.54 in the third quarter 2022. This was boosted by newly approved utility rates and a gain in sale of land. Through the third quarter 2023, earnings per share were $2.74 versus $2.86 in 2022, so still slightly lower.

Using the new, lower earnings guidance of $3.65-$3.85 per share, I have valued Black Hills shares. To do this, I used a discounted cash flow model and P/E multiple comparables, from electric and gas utility surveys. Gabelli Funds Utilities Mid-Year Update reported that “Electric utility valuation multiples have declined from 23x forward earnings in early 2020 to 17x 2023 and 16x 2024 earnings estimates.” As for natural gas utilities, Gabelli reported that “performance reflects recovered investor sentiment partially offset by greater challenges to maintain earnings outlooks…Gas utilities currently trade at 17x 2023 and 16x 2024 earnings estimates…Multiples had declined to as low as 15x forward earnings during the period from September 2019 through September 2021 when natural gas fell from favor.”

Yardeni Research is another firm that publishes research on utilities. Its most recent chart dates from December 15th and shows the S&P 500 utilities as having a forward P/E multiple of 16.4. The prior multiple data from December 1 showed that electric P/E multiples were 15.3x forward earnings. The difference between the valuation multiples on these two dates is no doubt the Fed's announcement that rate hikes have stopped and rate cuts will take place in 2024.

Using this recent multiple with revised earnings estimate of $3.75 for 2023, the valuation of BKH shares is $3.75 x 16.4 = $61.50.

As previously stated, I have also used a discounted cash flow to value Black Hills. In the first year, I used the mid-point consensus earnings of $3.75 per share. For the next year, I used the consensus of $3.90 and then continued with a 5.0% annual growth rate (between the new 4.0-6.0% growth estimated by the company). For a discount rate, I looked at the average annual return of the S&P 500, which has been about 9.8% over time. The discount rate used here was 9.25% as Black Hills is a regulated utility, diversified by product type and by geography. Finally, the reversion rate used for this analysis was 7.0%, 225 basis points below the discount rate. The results are presented below:

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

The values produced by these two methods indicate a value range of $58.91 to $61.50, a difference of about 4.0% with an average of $60.21. Based on these numbers it is fair to say that Black Hills is a buy today below $60.00 per share.

The Required Transition to Renewables

Overall Black Hills plans to spend $3.5 billion between 2023 and 2027 for reinforcing existing infrastructure and developing renewable energy projects. The most recent legislation that will affect Black Hills is Colorado’s Clean Energy Plan. This requires an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from utility electric sales by 2030, based on 2005 levels. Black Hills has proposed a 400-megawatt clean energy plan for Colorado that involves 250 megawatts of solar, 100 megawatts of wind, and 50 megawatts of battery storage.

In addition to Colorado’s Clean Energy Plan, there is the federal Inflation Reduction Act, with its economic incentives for utilities to move away from coal generation. It has a target of a 40.0% reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030, measured from a 2005 benchmark, and net zero emissions by 2050. This act provides a 30% tax credit for investments in wind, solar, and energy storage and $10 billion in investment tax credits for new wind turbine and solar panel manufacturing facilities. There is also the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65.0 billion in grants for the development of clean energy and upgrades to existing transmission lines.

Currently, about one-third of Black Hills’ electric generation is coal-based. BKH has set its own goals for reducing emissions as follows: “At our electric utilities, we are targeting a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2040 from a 2005 base…(and) during 2022, we enhanced our gas utilities emissions target to Net Zero by 2035.” Presented below is a breakdown of Black Hills current generation by year and type.

Electric Power Sources (2022 Annual Report)

Black Hills plan for cleaner electric generation involves retiring or converting coal-fired power plants at the end of their functional lives. Gas operations will have aging infrastructure replaced and will see the integration of low-carbon fuels, such as renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

The company is already reinforcing its grid with the Ready Wyoming project, a “260-mile transmission expansion initiative in southeastern Wyoming.” It will create a more resilient infrastructure in this area.

Regulatory Environment is Generally Favorable

According to Standard & Poor’s the average return on equity for US gas utilities in the first quarter 2023 was 9.75%. The average awarded ROE for electric utilities in 2022 was 9.47%, up slightly from 9.40% in 2021. Regulatory lag (the time to get approval) averaged around 8.01 months. Black Hills has allowed returns on equity for its subsidiaries that are close to these averages or above.

The company operates in a regulatory environment complicated by the fact that it is subject to eight state agencies. This environment is generally positive, however, as five of the states have governor-appointed boards: Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Arkansas. Terms range from four to six years, and Kansas specifies that no more than two of the three members may be of the same political party. Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana all have elected utility commissioners. It is generally thought that elected officials may be more likely to side with the public on low electric and gas rates as their tenure is always dependent on the next election.

Black Hills is appealing to the Arkansas Public Utilities Commission for a gas rate increase in early 2024 and requesting a 9.6% return on equity. Recent regulatory approvals include the Wyoming Public Service Commission granting an annual revenue increase of $13.9 million with an allowed return on equity of 9.85% and an allowed debt to equity ratio of 49% / 51%. In May, the company filed a request with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for a $26.7 million annual revenue increase with an allowed return on equity of 10.49% and a debt to equity ratio of 49% / 51%. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission Requesting already approved new rates for July 2023 for Rocky Mountain Natural Gas with a revenue increase of $8.2 million and a return on equity range of 9.5% to 9.7%. The Wyoming Public Service Commission also approved an $8.7 million revenue increase with a 9.75% return on equity effective March 2023.

Long Term Debt

Black Hills has a target ratio of 55.0% net debt to total capitalization and has been working to lower its debt and achieve this target. In the third quarter of 2023, the net debt to total capitalization ratio improved 300 basis points to 57.8% from 60.8% at year-end 2022. At year-end 2021, the net debt to total capitalization was 62.0%. In general, long-term debt, net of current maturities was $4.13 billion at year-end 2021 then declined to $3.61 billion at year-end 2022. So debt is moving in the right direction.

Risks to Outlook

Black Hills buys a considerable portion of its electric energy on the open market to meet peak demand (about 20.0-30.0%). This means it is exposed to volatility in market prices during extreme weather events, such as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Black Hills needs to increase its generating capacity, and it is trying to do this through renewables. It also distributes natural gas, so it is exposed to commodity pricing risks in this market. Gas pricing tends to be volatile during extreme weather events or political events. Another risk, which has been an issue for all utilities, is warm winter weather leading to lower revenues in the quarters that are often the busiest.

In the plus column, the Fed has announced that it expects to cut rates three times in 2023, and this will be helpful for Black Hills, which said its third quarter 2023 results were impacted by higher interest rates. Also in the plus column is the growing customer base of the utility, particularly in the State of Colorado.

Conclusion

Black Hills shares are slightly undervalued, by about 10.0%, as are many utilities right now. The combination of lowered guidance and a lower 4.0-6.0% growth rate for earnings reduced the share price in excess of the overall utility market. However, the company is a Dividend King, having increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. While it did not increase the payout this November, as is typical, management says it is moving the dividend increase to January when all the forecasts for the year are done. It also stated it expects to raise the dividend 5.0% per year through 2026. The undervalued shares and attractive, growing dividend make this a buy.

The company’s territory is one that has some meaningful population growth (especially Colorado) and the regulatory environment is somewhat favorable. Being located on the plains, Black Hills has a proactive wildfire mitigation program that involves vegetation management and has routine transmission line and pole inspection. In addition, about 25.0% of the company’s lines are underground. This is a utility with a strong history of raising its dividend (currently 4.58%) and committed to rewarding shareholders in the long-term. The upcoming Fed rate cuts in 2024 will benefit Black Hills and should improve the company’s earnings by lowering its interest payments. This is a buy-and-hold dividend stock and is an attractive long-term investment.