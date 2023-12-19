Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: It's Finally Time To Be Greedy (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Albemarle Corporation stock fell more than 65% from its 2022 highs toward its recent November lows.
  • The company faces immense challenges due to plunging lithium prices and heightened competition from Chinese producers.
  • Despite that, the negative pricing dynamics aren't expected to persist, as they are not sustainable over the long term. The solution for low prices could be low prices.
  • With downstream inventory reaching "historic lows," ALB could be on the verge of a significant turnaround.
  • I argue why I've decided to initiate my exposure in ALB, as I anticipated a highly favorable risk/reward opportunity from the current levels.
Silver Peak Lithium Mine

simonkr

My previous update on leading lithium mining company Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has panned out as ALB fell further toward its November 2023 lows at the $112 level. The leading low-cost lithium miner reported its third-quarter or

Comments (3)

Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (3.7K)
How can you possibly be bullish on lithium, when the world is massively pulling back from EV?? GM,Ford, and the old Chrysler are all slowing back production massively. The consumer is moving back to hybrids. Even look at Ford’s huge ramp up of hybrid vehicles.
A
Algom
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (214)
Long @ 180,140,120. My next buy SQM. What are your thoughts on it?
Opu profile picture
Opu
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (484)
@Algom I am doing the same. Play the theme, diworsify to a different company
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

