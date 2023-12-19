simonkr

My previous update on leading lithium mining company Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has panned out as ALB fell further toward its November 2023 lows at the $112 level. The leading low-cost lithium miner reported its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release in early November, which likely spooked weak holders into selling as the company revised its full-year outlook.

ALB has received a significant battering over the past year since it topped out in November 2022 at the $335 level. Therefore, I assessed it's not reasonable for investors to disregard the possibility that significant pessimism could have been reflected at its recent lows. Accordingly, ALB posted a decline of more than 65% through its November low of $112 before dip-buyers returned over the past month.

As a result, I believe it's timely for me to help ALB holders reassess whether the recent developments augur well for investors anticipating a long-term bottom to add exposure.

For a start, let me inform ALB holders that I've finally decided to initiate my position in ALB this month, anticipating that the worst hammering since its COVID-19 plunge could be over. Bearish investors could point to the fact that battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China have continued to decline, registering a new low over the past week. Accordingly, lithium prices fell to about $14.7K per MT, well below the expected all-in-sustaining-cost or AISC of about $20K per MT. As a result, I can understand why bearish investors could suggest that the supply chain might not have normalized fully, notwithstanding the steep plunge in lithium prices.

In a post-earnings update last month, Albemarle highlighted that the company "could lose market share to Chinese lithium producers due to plunging lithium prices." As a result, ALB faces immense challenges in balancing its market leadership and contending with negative demand/supply dynamics impacting its profitability.

However, Albemarle is expected to undertake a "more cautious approach and invest conservatively in response to the challenging market conditions." I believe the strategy is prudent as Albemarle needs to ensure its growth remains sustainable, even as the production by Chinese producers could continue to impact near-term price levels.

It's important to consider that the growth in EVs and energy storage remains a long-term endeavor. As a result, Albemarle is investing in a growth industry and not a declining one. Despite that, given the commoditized nature of lithium mining, it's unreasonable to expect that even cost-advantaged producers like Albemarle are not expected to take significant hits to their near-term growth prospects. However, it's also crucial for investors to note that the best opportunities to partake in cyclical plays like ALB is when the market turns highly pessimistic. As a result, I'm not surprised that ALB buyers returned to try and defend its pivotal $112 zone, notwithstanding the ongoing price normalization in the supply chain (remember that the market is forward-looking).

Albemarle highlighted in its Q3 earnings call that the inventory situation in the supply chain could have reached its nadir. Management stressed that "downstream inventories [are] drawn to historic lows." The company also underscored that "cathode producers have very low levels of lithium inventory."

As I indicated in my previous discussion about unsustainable AISC economics, management stressed that these negative dynamics shouldn't be expected to persist for the long term. Albemarle accentuated in no uncertain terms that it has "concerns about the industry's ability to meet future EV market demand if prices remain below reinvestment economics."

Could the solutions for low prices be low prices? I believe that's what ALB dip-buyers have assessed over the past month, as they anticipate that the situation isn't sustainable for the whole industry and their customers.

Downgraded analysts' estimates suggest that Albemarle's adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to bottom out in FQ4'23 (December 2023 quarter) at 10% before inflecting higher in 2024. That's a marked decline from Q3's 20% adjusted EBITDA margin, suggesting even analysts have gone into "panic" mode, given the negative industry dynamics.

However, Albemarle's adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to recover to the 27% level by the third quarter of 2024, suggesting that its operating performance is expected to bottom out in Q4. The robust buying sentiments seen in ALB over the past month likely point to investors anticipating such a scenario to play out.

ALB price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

ALB's long-term chart shows that the significant battering has not invalidated its long-term uptrend, even though the pullback was steep.

I assessed a possible bear trap (pending validation by the end of December) that should underpin my conviction that the worst in ALB's decline could be over.

As a result, I believe it's timely for me to initiate exposure, supported by the anticipation of improved operating performance over the next year. The "historic lows" inventory dynamics support my thesis, underpinned by unsustainable economics for the pricing to continue below the expected AISC.

Therefore, I gleaned ALB's buy thesis as highly favorable for investors looking to buy into the low-cost lithium mining leader at what could be its long-term cyclical low. As a result, I'm ready to give ALB a double upgrade to indicate my conviction about its subsequent recovery from the current levels.

Rating: Upgraded to Strong Buy

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

